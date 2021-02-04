New Glitch Pop store hints at more Valorant merchandise, including pop figures and Manga series

The updated Glitch Pop store on Defender spawn at Split features Valorant agent pop figures and Manga books.

Here's a video of the updated Glitch Pop Store!



There is also new music that plays when loading into a map!

With the patch 2.02 update, some very interesting visual updates were added to Valorant. The Glitch Pop store on the Defender spawn at Split was updated with Valorant merchandise. This update to the Glitch Pop store comes hand in hand with the new Glitchpop weapon skin bundle 2.0.

The updated Glitch Pop store does hint at some potential new Valorant merchandise.

The new Valorant Glitch Pop store

The Valorant Glitch Pop store was updated with the launch of Patch 2.02. The store is based on the defender spawn location on Split, a cyberpunk inspired map based in Tokyo. The store features some very interesting merchandise, which most fans would love to own in real life.

Image by @cynprel

The first notable items are the pop figures for Valorant agents. Design-wise, they seem to be inspired by the ever-popular Funko Pop collectible figure based on different entertainment franchises. The figures are Sage, Reyna, Killjoy, Jett, and Cypher.

Image by @cynprel

A Valorant Manga series would certainly be an uncommon take on a video game series, yet it would encapsulate the exact tone of the game. It is a series of manga books, the popular Japanese graphic novel. This comes in the form of a series of 10 manga books, titled “Tactical Adventure Series”.

It also features the banner of “Riot Games Presents” along with logos of both Valorant and Riot Games. The spines of the 10 books, when held together, form a spread image featuring multiple Valorant agents. The cover of the first issue features Reyna.

Possible Valorant Merchendises

Riot Games had previously launched collectible figures of Phoenix and Jett. A Funko Pop line of Valorant Agents would be amazing. Funko has previously manufactured Pop Figures based on video games, most notably Respawn’s Apex Legends and Blizzard’s Overwatch.

Riot Games has built up an amazing world with interesting characters in Valorant, without following a traditional storytelling methodology. Adopting a Manga series would certainly be a unique step.