Reckoning Esports vs Aster Army - Valorant Challengers South Asia: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Following the conclusion of the Upper Semifinals of the Valorant Challengers League South Asia: Split 1, Round 1 of the Lower Bracket is set to begin. On the fifth day of the exciting Playoffs, Reckoning Esports will take on Aster Army. A lot is at stake in this match, slated for April 18, 2023, since the losing side will bow out of contention for the championship.

The winning team, meanwhile, will proceed to Lower Round 2, where they will cross paths with the winner of the Velocity Gaming and Gods Reign match.

Reckoning Esports vs Aster Army in Valorant Challengers League South Asia

Reckoning Esports and Aster Army have found themselves in the Lower Round 1 of the Valorant Challengers League South Asia after succumbing to Orangutan and True Rippers in their previous encounters. This match will determine their path in VCL SA Split 1.

Prediction for new matchup

The Lower Round 1 match is expected to be a closely-contested matchup. Reckoning Esports have displayed resilience in previous matches and secured a win in the Playoffs, while Aster Army lost their first match at this stage.

Despite their past head-to-head encounters in this tournament, Reckoning Esports, considering their recent form, are expected to go into the match with higher confidence and are favored to win.

Head-to-head results

Reckoning Esports and Aster Army have played each other only once, i.e., during the League Stage of the VCL South Asia, with the match ending in favor of Aster Army via a 2-0 scoreline.

Recent results

Aster Army stumbled at the start of the League Stage as they lost their initial matches to Medal Esports and Orangutan 1-2. After the setback, the team rebounded with clean victories over Lethal Esports and Reckoning Esports. Their short win streak was cut short in the first match of the Playoffs against True Rippers.

Reckoning Esports' journey has been otherwise. They won against Lethal Esports and Medal Esports, only to face setbacks in consecutive games against Aster Army and Orangutan. They got off to a winning start in the Playoffs, defeating Gods Reign in a three-map series before losing to Orangutan in the Upper Semifinals.

Potential lineup for Lower Round 1

Reckoning Esports

Saksham "Deadly10" Aurangabadkar

Harsh "Harshhh" Arora

Varun "Mast3r" Menon

Aleksandr "hvoya" Eremin

Daniil "flabben" Merzlyakov

Aster Army

Soumyadeep “DOXZ3R” Dey

Hrishikesh "DominiK" Khedkar

Pranav "Kohliii" Kohli

Ngô "Kishi" Huy

Lee "Wink" Zhen Yong

Where to watch Reckoning Esports vs Aster Army in Valorant Challengers League South Asia?

Valorant fans can watch the action for the fifth day of the Valorant Challengers League South Asia Playoffs on NODWIN Gaming's Loco and YouTube channel. The game starts at 7 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

