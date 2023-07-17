Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant returns for Season 3: Dates, location, and more

Back with a banger, the Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant 2023 has returned, hosting its third Season for college and university students across the world. Featuring €20,000 as the grand prize, this global event is back to hype the participants to strive for the absolute best in Valorant's competitive scene. This is a grassroots-level competition where students represent their home universities and showcase their talents as individuals and as a team. This is a great route for players to pave their way into the advanced and true competitive Esports world dominated by Valorant.

When is the Redbull Campus Clutch Valorant Season 3 beginning?

Red Bull's Campus Clutch 2023 is set to kick off on July 17, 2023. The regionals will run across for four months, concluding by early November.

Students across the world will have the chance to not only showcase their talents as they head up into the big stages but will also get the opportunity to represent their universities and their respective countries through this event.

Over 800 tournaments have been catered since 2021 under the Red Bull Campus Clutch, and 2023 will be no different as they govern the tournaments in universities to pick up the best talents across regions.

Schedule for Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant 2023

With Red Bull Campus Clutch 2023 commencing on July 17, 2023, the regional qualifiers for the tournament will run till November. Any aspiring talent hoping to compete in the esports scene for Valorant will be able to display their performance. With over 200 possible matchups locked in for the regionals, the competition across the board will be quite challenging for players.

Each team will undergo tough competition from their rivals within the country, battling tooth and nail to secure the winning spot at the National finals in 2023. Here, the best teams will go head-to-head, and the winners will be responsible for representing their nation in the final scheme of Red Bull Campus Clutch 2023.

Teams across the world representing their home nation will compete at the Redbull Campus Clutch World Final 2023 in the infamous Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, by early November. The Volkswagen Arena is infamously known for the much-anticipated matchup between LOUD and Optic Gaming, where the former was crowned champions of VCT 2022.

Throughout Red Bull's venture into Campus Clutch, it has yielded some amazing performances across different world venues. These young talents get a great pedestal to showcase their potential for future esports ventures. For more related news to this event, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.