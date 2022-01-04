How to remake in Valorant?

Valorant's game mechanics allow players to restart a match by using the remake command when a player's found AFK during the initial round of the game.

Players often find themselves in a 4v5 situation as soon as the game starts, which often results in poor competitive matches in Valorant. However, one can definitely escape such a situation soon after the first round through remake. This will end the ongoing match and start a new queue.

A similar system also exists in League of Legends for lopsided teams. Riot Games has brought the remake system to Valorant as well to resist unfair and unbalanced matches, especially in ranked.

How does remake work in Valorant?

AFK players are a massive problem in Valorant matches, especially in ranked games. This affects the team's stability and ruins the overall ranked experience for the team, by putting them at a disadvantage.

If there is an early leaver in the match, all connected players on the team get a chance to call for a remake and vote. The remake will only happen when all the connected players in the team agree to it, or else the vote fails.

Below are the steps to remake in Valorant:

Go to the chat box in the bottom-left corner Type "/remake", and ENTER A vote box will arrive soon after, where all the other players need to vote by pressing F5. The ongoing match would end and a fresh queue would ensue.

This can only be done soon after the first round gets over, during the buying phase of the second round. After that, the vote expires, and the match continues. Thus, all the teammates need to agree to remake a match.

The match won't appear in the player's match history. Moreover, none of the players who voted to remake the match would receive XPs or MMR. Whereas the AFK player will receive a heavy penalty equivalent to being disconnected from an entire match, and also get an MMR loss.

One can only remake in Competitive and Unrated matches as this feature is unavailable for Deathmatch and Spike Rush in Valorant.

