Reports suggest that G2 Esports might eventually make significant changes to their Valorant roster

Post the ignition series tournaments, G2 Esports’ run in the Valorant Esports scene has not been the most fruitful.

The dominant European Valorant roster failed to live up to expectations during the First Strike series. Their performance got even worse during VCT Stage 1 and Stage 2.

Recent reports have suggested that in light of G2’s poor performance, the organization will be reshaping its Valorant roster. A new in-game leader is currently G2’s priority as they might bench Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt, who was signed earlier in January to fill in for David “Davidp” Prins.

According to multiple sources, G2 VALORANT are expected to be reviewing their roster moving forward. — Arran “Halo” Spake (@haloofthoughts) April 2, 2021

In a recent tweet, Arran "Halo" Spake of “Halo of Thoughts” also talked about multiple sources confirming that G2 will be completely reviewing their roster heading into 2021.

The line-up looked like the most dominant side when the Valorant Esports scene initially took off. Hence, it was unprecedented for fans to see them drop down so many notches during the VCT.

G2 Esports might be looking to secure former CS: GO pro ALEX as their new Valorant IGL

He didn't trial with them. He just got the offer. And actuallu said no. Situation can still evolve ofc. https://t.co/bM0IvPgVWM — neL (@neLendirekt) April 3, 2021

Additional sources from the European Valorant scene have also pointed towards the fact that G2 Esports might be looking to bring in Alex "ALEX" McMeekin, Cloud9’s IGL, and a former CS: GO, professional player.

It was only recently that ALEX was released from Cloud9 and has been actively streaming CS: GO since. It’s early to confirm anything about his future in Valorant Esports definitively. That says nothing about whether he will accept G2's prospective offer to join the roster.

ESPORKOLİK ÖZEL | Kaynaklarımızdan gelen bilgilere göre aylardır beklenilen performansı gösteremeyen G2, VALORANT kadrosu için Ozzy'yi deniyor. pic.twitter.com/Ln6QAPkPNb — Esporkolik (@esporkolik) April 2, 2021

G2 Esports will definitely make major changes to their Valorant roster in 2021 so their fans can look forward to a dominant run from the team once again.