Rex Regum Qeon vs DRX - VCT Pacific League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Currently, in the sixth week of the VCT Pacific League, the tournament is closing in on its final stages. Today's game marks the second-last game of the week and is set to be a match-up between Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) and DRX. Both teams have put their all into this tournament, trying their best to secure a safe spot for the VCT Masters Tokyo 2023.

DRX will be looking to maintain their winning streak and their continuing dominance in the tournament. It is up to RRQ to snatch the victory belt from them in the upcoming match-up.

Rex Regum Qeon vs DRX: Who will win the second-last match of Week 6 in VCT Pacific League 2023?

Predictions

New to Valorant's competitive scene, Rex Regum Qeon showed great potential from their performances in APAC Challengers and Open Qualifiers. Their performance in VCT Pacific has, however, been lackluster. The team's form has been quite demotivating for fans to watch.

Consistent through multiple tournaments throughout the years, DRX is a team of veteran players who have traded blows with the greatest teams on the international stage. Their composure in this tournament has been breathtaking and has left fans awestruck. They have, time and time again, proven to the world their potential to absolutely crush the opposition.

DRX is undoubtedly today's fan-favorite team on the show. Their consistency throughout the tournament has been unparalleled. RRQ have to step up their game if they want to have a decent chance at winning the game.

Head-to-head

Rex Regum Qeon and DRX have never faced each other.

Recent Results

RRQ has struggled in the VCT Pacific League. While they've had their fair share of losses, RRQ also has a record of demolishing Team Secret and DFM in a baffling 2-0 scoreline. While not the fan-favorites, if the players have their heads in the game, they could give DRX a run for their money.

DRX's match history needs no introduction. They have steamrolled every single team that has dared step in their way. They are undoubtedly one of the best in the league. They have their eyes set on earning their spot for the VCT Masters Tokyo, and at this rate, they will be a dominating and unstoppable force.

Potential Rosters

Rex Regum Qeon

David " xffero " Monangin

" Monangin James " 2ge " Goopio

" Goopio Eroll " EJAY " Jule Delfin

" Jule Delfin Emmanuel " Emman " Morales

" Morales Saibani "fl1pzjder" Rahmad

DRX:

Kim "stax" Gu-taek (IGL) Goo "Rb" Sang-Min Kim "Zest" Ki-seok Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

Where to watch

VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific @vctpacific



Fans can catch the action between RRQ and DRX live on VCT Pacific’s YouTube and Twitch channels. The game is scheduled for April 30, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST / 7 am ET / 7 pm Singapore Time.

