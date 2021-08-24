Riot announces new regional price changes for Valorant products

Riot recently announced a change in its prices for Valorant products in some regions starting next month. Due to changes in the exchange rate and tax price, Riot said it was forced to change the pricing of the game's items.

In a recently published statement, the developers have confirmed that the pricing of the Valorant items will be changed after September 8. Brazil, Latin America, Turkey, Russia, and European regions will get to see some changes in price from next month.

There are some pricing changes coming to some regions, starting on the 8th of September. | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/6YD1yMNSSg — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) August 23, 2021

Valorant has a unique set of weapon cosmetics and skins that players can buy from the Valorant store by spending Valorant Points.

To acquire Valorant Points (VP), players need to spend their money through the payment options given by the game for their respective regions. The prices of the items are also dependent on the tax and market value of that particular region.

Due to recent changes in the exchange rate and tax prices of multiple regions, players will get to see some changes in the price of Valorant items as well. A statement released by Riot reads:

"Periodically, Riot evaluates global pricing and makes adjustments to account for changes in currency fluctuations, taxation, and regional discrepancies. These changes can be both increases or decreases. This year, we’re making changes to pricing in Europe, Brazil, Latin America, Russia, and Turkey. Below you’ll find the changes that will take effect on September 8th in VALORANT."

Here is the list of changes in price that will be made:

Brazil: 15% average price increase

Colombia: 11% average price increase

Costa Rica: 16% average price increase

Mexico: 17% average price increase

Chile: 16% average price increase

Uruguay: 17% average price increase

Peru: 15% average price increase

Russia: 6% average price increase

Turkey: 17% average price increase

Europe (for EUR, GBP & HUF currencies only): 5% average price decrease

All of these changes will be in effect from September 8.

Riot also confirmed that they will be doubling the 'Bonus Currency' with each purchase from August 23 to September 8, which means that players will have 300 bonus VP for the purchase of the 1900 VP bundle which normally gives 150 bonus VP.

