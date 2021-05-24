Riot Games announces Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reyjkavik YouTube co-streaming roster for India

Riot Games announced YouTube co-streamers for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.
After months of Challenger tournaments across the globe, the top 10 teams from different regions of the world will clash for the first time in the Valorant Champions Tour stage 2 Masters Reykjavik, the first VCT worldwide LAN tournament, which will take place at Reykjavik, Iceland. The stakes couldn’t be any bigger, the excitement couldn’t be any higher.
Riot Games recently revealed the roster for the Valorant Champions Tour stage 2 Masters Reykjavik co-streamers from India.
The Valorant co-streamers for Masters Reykjavik
Riot Games has partnered up with some of India’s content creators and organizers for the official Masters Reykjavik co-stream. The roster is as follows:
- Dynamo Gaming - one of India’s most popular content creators.
- 8bit Thug - well-known content creator, and co-owner of S8UL Esports and 8bit Creative.
- Villager Esports - one of India’s primary esports event organizers.
Even though the initial response from the community was mixed and filled with disappointment, the initial reaction changed to excitement as 8bit Thug and Villager Esports announced the guest roster.
The 8bit Thug guest co-hosts for the Masters Reykjavik are as follows:
- Animesh “8bit Thug” Agarwal - well-known content creator, and co-owner of S8UL Esports and 8bit Creative
- Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose - ex Team Mahi Valorant player
- Bhavin “HellrangeR” Kotwani - Professional Valorant player, IGL of Global Esports roster
- Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar -Professional Valorant player, currently playing for Global Esports
- Tejas “rite2ace” Sawant - Professional Valorant player, currently playing for Team Mahi
- Karan “Excali” Mhaswadkar - Professional Valorant player, currently playing for Samurai Esports
- Tanmay “Scout” Singh - Esports player and content creator
- Naman “MortaL” Mathur - Esports player and content creator
- Lokesh “8bit Goldy” Jain - co-owner of S8UL Esports and 8bit Creative
- Devdeep " Zeref " Dhar - Valorant content creator
- Mithul “Binks” Nayak - Valorant content creator
- Amit “FA2” Thakur - Valorant content creator
- Ankkita “Ankkita C” Chauhan - Valorant content creator
- Ayan “Rebel” Ali - Valorant content creator
The Villager Esports guest co-hosts for the Masters Reykjavik are as follows:
- Anuj “Amaterasu” Sharma - Professional Valorant player, IGL of Team Mahi
- Simar "psy" Sethi - Professional Valorant player, IGL of Samurai Esports
- Ocean Sharma - Professional caster
- Sagnik “Heliff” Roy - Professional Valorant player, currently playing for Team Mahi
- Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur - Valorant content creator
- Mohit “Cracky” Dawar - Professional caster
- Agneya ”Marzil” Koushik - Professional Valorant player, currently playing for Team Mahi
- Adarsh “EupHoria” Singh Sikarwar - Manager of Team Mahi Valorant roster
- Vibhor “Vibhor” Vaid - Professional Valorant player, currently playing for Team Mahi
- Rushindra Sinha - Co-founder and CEO of Global Esports
- Mohit Israney - Co-founder and CCO of Global Esports
- Sid - Valorant content creator
It will be interesting to watch different esports personalities breakdown of the matches of Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik from different perspectives