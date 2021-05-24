Riot Games announces Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reyjkavik YouTube co-streaming roster for India

Riot Games announced YouTube co-streamers for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

After months of Challenger tournaments across the globe, the top 10 teams from different regions of the world will clash for the first time in the Valorant Champions Tour stage 2 Masters Reykjavik, the first VCT worldwide LAN tournament, which will take place at Reykjavik, Iceland. The stakes couldn’t be any bigger, the excitement couldn’t be any higher.

Masters Reykjavík is starting tomorrow and we are excited to announce the host of our India watch party for #VALORANTMasters on Youtube!



We have @Aadii_Sawant , @8bit_thug and @villageresports along with their guests to breakdown the plays for us on their channels.

Riot Games recently revealed the roster for the Valorant Champions Tour stage 2 Masters Reykjavik co-streamers from India.

The Valorant co-streamers for Masters Reykjavik

Riot Games has partnered up with some of India’s content creators and organizers for the official Masters Reykjavik co-stream. The roster is as follows:

Dynamo Gaming - one of India’s most popular content creators.

8bit Thug - well-known content creator, and co-owner of S8UL Esports and 8bit Creative.

Villager Esports - one of India’s primary esports event organizers.

Even though the initial response from the community was mixed and filled with disappointment, the initial reaction changed to excitement as 8bit Thug and Villager Esports announced the guest roster.

Super Stoked to Announce the Guest Co Host for @ValorantEsports Watch Party with me. Cant wait to create a wonderful experience for viewers with a mix of Professional Players and Content Creators accepting to join in.

The 8bit Thug guest co-hosts for the Masters Reykjavik are as follows:

Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose - ex Team Mahi Valorant player

Bhavin “HellrangeR” Kotwani - Professional Valorant player, IGL of Global Esports roster

Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar -Professional Valorant player, currently playing for Global Esports

Tejas “rite2ace” Sawant - Professional Valorant player, currently playing for Team Mahi

Karan “Excali” Mhaswadkar - Professional Valorant player, currently playing for Samurai Esports

Tanmay “Scout” Singh - Esports player and content creator

Naman “MortaL” Mathur - Esports player and content creator

Lokesh “8bit Goldy” Jain - co-owner of S8UL Esports and 8bit Creative

Devdeep " Zeref " Dhar - Valorant content creator

Mithul “Binks” Nayak - Valorant content creator

Amit “FA2” Thakur - Valorant content creator

Ankkita “Ankkita C” Chauhan - Valorant content creator

Ayan “Rebel” Ali - Valorant content creator

Delighted to announce our guests for @ValorantEsports VCT Masters : Reykjavik Watch Party. Super excited to witness professional players and creators joining under same banner.

The Villager Esports guest co-hosts for the Masters Reykjavik are as follows:

Anuj “Amaterasu” Sharma - Professional Valorant player, IGL of Team Mahi

Simar "psy" Sethi - Professional Valorant player, IGL of Samurai Esports

Ocean Sharma - Professional caster

Sagnik “Heliff” Roy - Professional Valorant player, currently playing for Team Mahi

Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur - Valorant content creator

Mohit “Cracky” Dawar - Professional caster

Agneya ”Marzil” Koushik - Professional Valorant player, currently playing for Team Mahi

Adarsh “EupHoria” Singh Sikarwar - Manager of Team Mahi Valorant roster

Vibhor “Vibhor” Vaid - Professional Valorant player, currently playing for Team Mahi

Rushindra Sinha - Co-founder and CEO of Global Esports

Mohit Israney - Co-founder and CCO of Global Esports

Sid - Valorant content creator

It will be interesting to watch different esports personalities breakdown of the matches of Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik from different perspectives