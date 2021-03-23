Riot Games clarifies the cause behind the system freeze following the latest Valorant 2.05 patch update

It was recently reported that some systems were freezing following the latest Valorant patch 2.05 update.

The latest Valorant patch 2.05 introduced massive competitive changes to clamp down on disruptive behavior along with a general assortment of bug fixes. It also introduced the new Infantry weapon skin collection, which quite quickly became a fan-favorite.

While 2.05 introduced much-requested features to combat toxicity, it also brought in a game-breaking bug. Many players encountered an issue when the game failed to launch properly, and the whole system froze, with the only plausible solution being a system reboot.

Valorant patch 2.05 causes systems to freeze

After the launch of patch 2.05, a widespread issue of system freeze was reported. From esports players to common fans, everyone noted that Valorant was not booting as it was intended to.

Update: my stream PC runs valorant just fine, seems to be an inconsistent issue going around 🤷‍♂️ — Tyler Latham (@Ska) March 23, 2021

Also tried: running as admin, reinstalling vanguard, and this: https://t.co/PL2wmEjNfr — Bryce Blum (@esportslaw) March 23, 2021

Riot Games quickly issued a response and rolled back the update whilst the software team actively looked into the issue.

We're aware that the recent VALORANT update is causing some PC systems to freeze. We paused the update for those who haven't downloaded it yet - you should be OK until we find a fix. For those who updated, uninstalling/ reinstalling Vanguard will put you on the old patch for now. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 23, 2021

Riot Games later issued a response to clarify the causation and plausible solution to the reports of the system crashes.

Older version Faceit causes compatibility issues with latest Valorant Vanguard

Following the widespread issue, many fans reported that a temporary workaround to the problem would be to disable or uninstall Faceit.

Faceit is a third-party gaming platform that helps competitive players create custom games with specific guidelines intact. It is most well known for its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive client, which most professional esports players use to practice and perfect their skills.

Soon after acknowledging the issue and rolling back the update, Riot Games officially reported that the system freezes were caused by an older Faceit client. It wasn’t all that compatible with the latest version of Vanguard and was resulting in frequent system freezes.

Turns out an older version of the FACEIT app and the latest Vanguard version were not playing nice. If you are still experiencing issues, please update your FACEIT app. https://t.co/fmcwByjaYw — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 23, 2021

Riot Games informed the players that the issue caused by the incompatibility between the older version of the Faceit client and the latest version of Vanguard included in patch 2.05 could be solved by updating the Faceit client to the latest version.

Even though initially, players suspected some bug included in the Valorant patch 2.05 files to be the reason behind the system crashes, it actually turned out to be a trivial issue of incompatibility with an older version of a third-party software.