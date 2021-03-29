Riot Games takes Valorant back to the Victorian era with the new steampunk inspired Magepunk weapon skin collection

Riot Games is introducing a new Steampunk-inspired weapon skin collection, the Magepunk bundle in Valorant.

After the massive success of the Cyberpunk-inspired Glitchpop cosmetic set, Riot Games has taken a journey back in time to the Victorian Age. The Megapunk set brings in an alternative genre design to Valorant that will elevate the in-game weapon customization to the next level.

Consisting of five weapon skins along with a player card, spray, and a gun buddy, the Magepunk bundle is all set to arrive on April 1st. It will be available for purchase from the Valorant in-game store till 14th April 2021.

The new Valorant Magepack weapon collection

The Magepack bundle blends traditional “steampunk” aesthetics with the niche “magepunk” inspired design language. The Weapon bundle includes weapon skins for five in-game weapons, along with a player card, spray, and a gun buddy. The weapon skins included in the bundle are as follows:

Magepunk Bundle - 6,734 VP

Magepunk Ghost - 1,775 VP

Magepunk Spectre - 1,775 VP

Magepunk Bucky - 1,775 VP

Magepunk Marshal - 1,775 VP

Magepunk Electroblade (Melee) - 1,775 VP

Magepunk was crafted during the Neo-Victorian Magical Industrial Revolution: a time when old weapons and technology first met the modern world.

It is a melding of retroelements and a juxtaposition of classical times with the near future. It’s deliberate, refined, and technologically superior while still feeling elegant and handcrafted.

People don't follow the rules: (Also information seems off with pricing so I would ignore it.) https://t.co/6y0Xj6isZ9 — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) March 29, 2021

if this gun set does turn out to be Magepunk from back then, it will probably have levels I'm assuming. — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) March 28, 2021

The unique design of the new collection will certainly intrigue fans and can become a fan-favorite in Valorant quite soon.

What is Magepunk

Magepunk is a niche sub-genre of steampunk that blends in the steampunk aesthetics of copper and brass along with magic-based design inspiration.

Its unique design has been the inspiration behind several video game series. Most notable are the stealth video game series Dishonored by Arkane studios and the action role-playing dungeon crawler Torchlight series by Runic Games.

Whilst steampunk design aesthetics go hand in hand with the Victorian era, Magepunk often finds itself in an alternative retelling of history during the same period but with the inclusion of magic-based powers.

Fans will be able to purchase the Magepunk weapon skin individually or as part of the bundle from the in-game store in Valorant.