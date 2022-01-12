Riot increases XPs for Weekly Challenges in Valorant Episode 4 Act 1

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 was released with a new Filipino Duelist agent, Neon, and a set of weekly challenges to help level up the new Battlepass tiers.

Riot Games brings a bunch of exciting challenges every week that provides a lot of XPs in return to earn more in-game rewards. Players have seven days time till the new weeklies come it.

These challenges mostly include , ‘Use Your Ability’, 'Deal Damage’, 'Defuse/Plant the Spike', ‘Use Ultimate’, ‘Get Headshots’ and many more.

Episode 4 Act 1 is expected to end by early March 2022. However, as the Valorant Dataminer, Floxay's information suggests, it is expected to end on March 1, 2022. This provides the players an approximate time of two weeks to complete their challenges and Battlepass.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 has more XPs per Weekly Challenges

The XPs available per challenge in Episode 3 Act 3 ranged from 10500 XPs on Week 1, to 22000 XPs on Week 9. However, as per the popular Dataminer, Mike's leaked information, Riot Games has increased the XP count for each challenge in Episode 4 Act 1:

Week 1 XPs for each Weekly Challenge : 25480XP

Week 2 to 4 for each Weekly Challenge : 27440XP

Week 5 to 7 for each Weekly Challenge : 29400XP

While revealing the Weekly Challenges for this Act, another Dataminer mentioned Episode 4 Act 1 to be shorter. Thus, the developers have given more XPs per Challenge to grind the Battlepass faster and earn more rewards.

Players will be assigned three missions every week. However, if one fails to finish the challenge by the end of the week, it will pile up with the new weeklies.

Along with the Weekly Challenges, players will also get two Daily Missions to finish with 2000 XPs each. They can easily finish them off with the weeklies by grinding the game regularly. However, the easiest way to do so is by playing Spike Rush matches frequently and doing the activity required for completing the chosen challenge.

The more XPs they earn in the game, the more rewards they will receive from the Battlepass. Thus, more Weekly Challenges will make it quicker for players to complete their Battlepass.

