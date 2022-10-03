Cloud9 Valorant team rumored to be in talks to acquire The Guard's coach

Valorant recently stepped up and entered its franchising era. Riot Games announced a list of 30 teams and organizations that were selected for the Valorant Partnership Program. A total of 10 slots were available for each region - Americas, Pacific, and EMEA.

Following this revelation, Cloud9 is reportedly going to sign Matthew "mCe" Elmore, The Guard’s coach. The former side seems to be steadfast in creating the best possible Valorant roster for the upcoming challenges.

Let’s take a look at the possibility of Cloud9 acquiring mCe as their new coach.

Cloud9 rumored to have signed The Guard’s Valorant coach

mCe has been a dominant force in guiding The Guard down the proper path. His ability to read the situation at a glance makes him a desirable asset. Cloud9 is set to build a super team, and it would seem they have found yet another addition to their roster.

mCe is a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive trainer, analyst, and player. His insight into first-person shooter games and analysis pours over from his past.

Under his tutelage, The Guard has previously secured seventh to eighth position in VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters - Reykjavík, first place in VCT 2022: North America Stage 1 Challengers, and other noteworthy finishes throughout the Valorant scene.

In addition to mCe, Cloud9 has reportedly signed Yay and Zellsi. However, the organization has chosen to stay covert and not release any official statement. The community eagerly awaits the final reveal of all the names on the roster.

Cloud9 building for the future

Cloud9 is a massive organization with deep roots in multiple esports titles. Their prominence dates back to the earliest of esports titles such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota2. The side boasts a huge community from every corner of the world. Furthermore, Cloud9 has been successful in securing noteworthy performances.

Notably, a team can only perform so well with the leadership of the In-Game Leader. The presence of a guide is paramount in a high-stakes esports scene. It's easy to lose confidence in the face of adversity in such situations. In that regard, a coach prepares and nurtures the team for prospective obstacles.

The IGL calls the shots on the roster, but it is ultimately based on the foundation laid by coaches. This position is crucial for analyzing and studying the competition. The team's performance in the big leagues is the cumulative effort of the coaches and the team members.

In that regard, The Guard showed up big and overwhelmed the crowd with their stunning and fresh display of skill and in-game prowess. Suffice to say, much of that success can be attributed to mCe. With his rumored departure to Cloud9, the community is excited to see what lies ahead.

The names mentioned here are subject to change as Cloud9 has chosen not to release any official statements. Suffice to say, the community is awaiting an announcement with bated breath.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far