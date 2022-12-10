Cloud9 White Valorant roster reportedly set to become free agents ahead of 2023 season

According to various reports online, Cloud9 White members are reportedly set to become free agents before the 2023 Valorant season. The NA roster has been one of the top contenders in the Game Changers series in Berlin, and they've been performing well in regional competitions as well.

Cloud9 VALORANT @C9VAL



Journey along with Cloud9 White through the highs and lows of the Game Changers Championship, presented by Two years of dominance have led to this. The first-ever international LAN, with the best teams in the World all in one place.Journey along with Cloud9 White through the highs and lows of the Game Changers Championship, presented by @ATT Fiber! Two years of dominance have led to this. The first-ever international LAN, with the best teams in the World all in one place.Journey along with Cloud9 White through the highs and lows of the Game Changers Championship, presented by @ATT Fiber! https://t.co/y8dyiHxzCH

The VCT Game Changers Berlin 2022 series featured eight top female teams from around the world going against each other in front of a live audience in Germany. Cloud9 White and Shopify Rebellion GC, being one of the best contenders from their region, proved to be absolutely dominating.

However, Cloud9 White failed to prove their prowess against G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion, leading to their departure from the tournament. That being said, the Cloud 9 roster put up a great fight.

NA's Cloud 9 White members are reportedly set to become free agents before Valorant's 2023 season

Cloud9 White secured fourth place in the VCT Game Changers Berlin 2022. The NA roster delivered exceptional performances against teams like KRÜ Fem and Guild X.

However, C9 White struggled to maintain their footing against World Champions G2 Gozen. They also lost to fellow NA roster, Shopify Rebellion GC, in the Lower Bracker Semifinal.

Following their performances in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers Berlin series, the C9 White roster is reportedly ending their journey together as a team since the players have now become free agents. However, there has been no official word from the team yet regarding the situation.

Cloud9 White has been a dominating Valorant team in Game Changers since the inception of the tournament. The roster has been together since 2020, when they went under the name MAJKL. Around December 2020, the roster was picked by C9.

Ever since taking on the C9 White mantle, the roster has been on a winning streak in the North American Game Changer Series. They quickly gained recognition and became fan favorites as they stepped into the first international Game Changers in Berlin. They were able to establish themselves as a formidable force after taking on strong teams from different regions.

No matter what happens to the members of C9 White, players from the roster still have a long way to go in the Game Changers series. They are a dominating team who possesses exceptional mechanical prowess. The upcoming year for Valorant's Game Changers Series may provide better opportunities for the members as well.

Reports of roster members becoming free agents are still not official as of this moment. None of the players have officially tweeted regarding the situation.

Poll : 0 votes