Velocity Gaming rumored to sign former 100 Thieves and Fnatic players for 2023 Valorant Challengers roster

Velocity Gaming is rumored to have signed two new players to their roster ahead of Valorant's 2023 competitive season. Sources have stated that the former 100 Thieves IGL, ec1s, and ex-Fnatic player, Doma, will be VLT's newest additions ahead of the South Asian Valorant Challengers League.

Velocity Gaming has previously excelled at competitive titles like PUBG Mobile, earning the team great success. The Indian organization has also made its mark on Valorant since the title's release in 2020. The latest roster inclusions for 2023 could yield better outcomes for the upcoming VCL split.

European additions ec1s and Doma rumored to join Velocity Gaming for 2023 Valorant Challengers season

The Velocity Gaming roster currently has a stack of competent players who have made their way through many regional tournaments in the past. However, stepping into the Challengers, the organization is possibly looking to make a few roster changes.

ec1s and Doma will reportedly be the latest additions to the Velocity Gaming roster. While the rumors confirm the addition of two new players, they do not state who will be replaced from the current Velocity Gaming roster.

Both these players have been reputed for their performances in the past. Adding them to the Velocity squad will likely result in better outcomes for the organization heading into the South Asian Challengers.

Manoj Kasyap @VltSentinel If you guys get #feelthevelocity trending to #1 will reveal the full lineup for SA league. If you guys get #feelthevelocity trending to #1 will reveal the full lineup for SA league.

ec1s has filled the in-game leader role for 100 Thieves during the VCT NA Challengers. Since then, he has been a part of many regional events. The player is mainly known for shifting between the Controller Agents and supporting his team.

Maintaining a great ADR while playing Agents like Omen and Brimstone, ec1 might be the newest Controller player for Velocity Gaming. He plays for Human Tripwires, where he last competed for the VCL NE Polaris. The player had also been a member of Team Liquid for a long time before parting ways in 2021.

Doma is also an excellent player, largely known for filling roles on Agents like Sentinels and Initiators. He quickly gained recognition during the Valorant Champions Tour 2021, where he played for Fnatic.

It is yet to be known which Agents and roles the player will fill after stepping into the South Asian Challengers with the Indian organization. Doma played his last tournament for the event G-Loot Clash, where he played for a currently inactive roster named BRATAN MIX.

Velocity Gaming's owner Manoj Kasyap tweeted that the roster announcement will possibly be between 20 to 27 February 2023.

Manoj Kasyap @VltSentinel Announcement ka exact date I cannot tell but will surely so it between 20-27th of this month. Announcement ka exact date I cannot tell but will surely so it between 20-27th of this month.

Valorant enthusiasts looking forward to the South Asian Valorant Challengers might be interested in Velocity Gaming's updated roster, as the squad is set to take on other teams from the tournament.

As the South Asian Challengers will also follow a unique format that will include a Contenders tournament, the team will have to prove its worth in either of the two Splits. If the rumors were to be believed, the Indian organization would go in with two new European athletes.

