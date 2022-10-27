Orangutan reportedly in talks to sign Enigma Gaming's Valorant roster

Popular esports organization Orangutan is possibly planning to sign Enigma Gaming's current Valorant roster, which comprises of Akram "Rawfiul" Virani, Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose, Rishi "RvK" Vijayakumar, Karan "excali" Mhaswadkar, and Norbu "Karam1L" Tsering, as per online sources.

Jm "Tesseract" Ignacio, who is also an integral part of the roster, will reportedly not engage in the said transaction as he is still under contract. If the proposition goes through, Enigma Gaming will be left without a Valorant roster and the organization would have to look into rebuilding the team surrounding Tesseract.

Orangutan may acquire Enigma Gaming's Valorant roster: Everything we know so far

Enigma Gaming has been one of the dominant names in the Indian Valorant esports scene for the past couple of years. The roster has won several third-party tournaments and even made it to one of VCT 2022's APAC Challengers stages.

While their international performances need polishing, the Antidote-led team is immensely capable of giving their Indian competitors a hard time. The players are very balanced with their tactical executions and have been known to be extremely patient in the toughest of situations under Antidote's command.

In addition to their impeccable synergy, they possess considerable firepower. Top organizations like Orangutan will undoubtedly look forward to acquiring a team like Enigma's current roster.

Having started in late September, Orangutan slowly released four of its players, namely Aduka, Ghost, Vibhor, and Ember, from the team. Only Mustafa "ShooterR" Kamal remains on its active roster as of now. The Indian organization is looking to rebuild its team for upcoming Valorant tournaments in the country.

Interestingly, Tesseract played for Orangutan until he joined Enigma Gaming in September. He is presently under EG's full-fledged contract and is reportedly excluded from the said deal for the time being.

On October 27, Antidote took to Twitter to share his feelings, saying that he is "really confused." Shortly after, Seulgi, a reliable informant for Vlr.gg, speculated Orangutan's plans to acquire Enigma Gaming's core roster. Although Antidote didn't declare any context to his tweet, fans were quick to put everything together.

From the looks of it, the team is presently working to realize a favorable course of outcome. Shifting organizations is definitely a big decision for the players to make.

While Global Esports is the only Indian organization to be selected for the VCT 2023 partnership program, top Indian esports teams are looking forward to fighting through regional Challenger splits and making it to the prestigious Ascension tournament next year.

The current Enigma Gaming core is definitely going to be a worthy team to look out for in the upcoming national tournaments and beyond.

