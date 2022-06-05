"We are the best 5 in the tournament right now": Enigma Gaming Antidote at Valorant Skyesports Champions Series (SCS)

Enigma Gaming, one of India's premier Valorant organizations, became the first South Asian team to qualify for the VCT 2022 Stage 2 APAC Challengers. After a victory over Orangutan in the Upper Finals of the AMD Skyesports Champions Series LAN in Chennai, Enigma moves onto the tournament's Grand Finals.

Enigma will be accompanied by Global Esports at the Stage 2 APAC Challengers. The tournament is scheduled to begin on June 9, and will feature the best Valorant teams from all over the Asia-Pacific region.

Additionally, the Grand Finals of SCS will provide the tournament's winner with a favorable seeding at the upcoming APAC Challengers. Enigma Gaming will take on Global Esports in a best-of-five series on June 5.

Enigma Gaming's in-game leader (IGL) Antidote discussed the team's performance at Valorant's AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) LAN

In an exclusive interview with Adarsh J Kumar of Sportskeeda Esports, Enigma Gaming's IGL Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose spoke about the team's performance at the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) LAN in Chennai.

Q: Enigma Gaming is the only unbeaten team here at SCS and you've already qualified for APAC. What do you think has been the key to Enigma’s success at this tournament?

Antidote: I think we are the best 5 in the tournament right now, if you speak about mechanics or individual talent. For me, I always try to bring out the best in our players. It's like you go and then you have fun. I think that mentality is the best and that is why Enigma is the only undefeated team in the competition.

Q: You guys managed to defeat some of the best Valorant teams in South Asia here at this tournament. Which team do you think gave you the toughest fight?

Antidote: I think it's Orangutan. We've pretty much beaten all the other teams 2-0, but Orangutan won a map against us. I think they were the toughest.

Q: Asia has always been considered as a minor region in Valorant, ever since the game's release in 2020. However, we saw PRX from SEA, Zeta from Japan and DRX from Korea perform at the highest level at the Masters: Reykjavik. What do you think Enigma can do to achieve success at that level?

Antidote: The biggest plus point of our team is the mentality. We don't care who is playing against us in the opposition. We just play on our merits and how we practice.

Orangutan @orangutan_gg



@ExcaliVLR



#Orangutan #ApeArmy #Valorant #FeartheEnigma Congratulations @Enigmagamingind for their victory today! This is just the beginning and the first of many more Parsik Hill Derby’s 🦧 @realantidotecs on today’s day and their prediction on the days to come in the Lan! Congratulations @Enigmagamingind for their victory today! This is just the beginning and the first of many more Parsik Hill Derby’s 🦧@ExcaliVLR @realantidotecs on today’s day and their prediction on the days to come in the Lan! #Orangutan #ApeArmy #Valorant #FeartheEnigma https://t.co/RrdEmaULuW

If you ask about Asian teams, you can see that they are also highly confident and take duels. We are kind of similar. It's up to holding the nerves on that big stage, going to APAC, and facing big teams and playing against them. I think we will do pretty well. We are hoping for the best to bring glory to India.

Q: You are one of the handful of players in the world who can confidently use the Operator while playing in a support role. In a game like Valorant where the weapon favors specific Agents, what helps you use the weapon so efficiently while playing support Agents?

Antidote: As you know, I used to be a sniper my entire career. Even when I joined Valorant, I used to be a star sniper in India. I recently switched to the leadership role. But the mechanics are still there with me. If I can contribute to my team with the Operator, then why not? That's why I just love to Op.

Q: Since you’re so proficient in using the Operator, why have you never tried using Chamber in an official match?

Antidote: Those Agents are pretty self-oriented. If you have to control the team, you have to be there with the team and see the round. You just cannot think of yourself and play. So, I cannot play Chamber or Jett or any of those flashy Agents because I have to control the game as well.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia #SCS The stage is set and the players are ready! For one last last match in Skyesports Champions Series #SouthAsiaArise The stage is set and the players are ready! For one last last match in Skyesports Champions Series #SouthAsiaArise #SCS https://t.co/GFedPcujMp

Q: Enigma is one of the few teams here that has tried out Fade in an official match. What do you think about the Agent, and how effective is she in professional Valorant esports?

Antidote: In terms of picking Fade, well, we have played against Sova and in the pro scene, you know when Sova's recons can come. You can already predict that. But Fade is a relatively new Agent. You cannot predict where the recons will come, so that gives a bit of an advantage to play Fade.

If you follow the games, you can see that people are not breaking the recon; it's new to them. But we know where the Sova Recon can come from, other than a few special lineups. For me, that's the big advantage of playing Fade in this particular LAN, but this will go since people will know where the lineup will be coming from and where it will land. So, it's just an advantage to play Fade. I think Fade is a very good Agent. The abilities are very good and strong. That's the main reason behind us playing Fade. I think she can be a good Initiator on any map.

