All Fade lineups for Fracture in Valorant 

Valorant introduced Fade, a bounty hunter from Turkey, as the latest addition to the game's roster of Agents. With the arrival of Episode 4 Act 3 through Patch 4.08, the game's playerbase had their first look at the Agent in-game.

Fade has a set of abilities unlike anything we have seen before in the game. Falling into the Initiator class, her utility kit is one that helps the team in their offensive approach while being competent in defensive scenarios as well.

Much like Sova and KAY/O, Fade's abilities can be lined up and deployed to serve the purpose of reconnaissance. Haunt (E), her signature ability, is one such ability that the Valorant community seems to enjoy finding lineups for.

Listed below are some of the most impactful lineups to gain entry, defend, or retake spike sites on Fracture.

Attacking, defending, and retake lineups for Fade on Fracture in Valorant

A-site attack

Crosshair placement for the lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

To gain entry into Fracture's A-site, attackers need to clear any possible players stationed at the end of A-Halls. To deploy the lineup, players need to position their backs against the line on the wall between the door and the Kingdom logo and point their crosshair as shown in the image. A jump throw is needed for the lineup to land accurately.

A-site entry lineups for Fade (Image via Sportskeeda)

Using this lineup, Fade will be able to clear any Defender who is on the lookout for an A-execution as well as players positioned close-site. Attackers can effectively push either A-main or A-doors, or a combination of both, using this lineup.

Fade may have trouble deploying entry lineups into A-site due to the range of her abilities and the closed layout of A-halls. However, this lineup helps players clear one of the most dangerous angles to watch out for during A-site executions.

A-site defense

Crosshair placement for the lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

To use this lineup, Fade needs to be positioned at the edge of A-ropes, facing the Attacker side spawn. After pointing their crosshair as shown in the image, the player is expected to perform a running jump throw.

A-site defending lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

Once deployed accurately, the Haunt watcher will land at the end of A-halls, clearing enemies entering the area as well as ones situated on the Attacker side spawn. If used at the right time, it can catch opponents off guard, revealing the whereabouts of the entire enemy team.

A-Dish attack

Crosshair placement for the lineup (Image via Valorant)

With Fracture being a map with 2 major entry points for each site, it is pivotal for the Attacking side to threaten the Defenders by showing their presence from various parts of the map. While entering A-drop, Fade will have to position herself on the right edge of the slope.

Thereon, players will have to adjust their crosshair at a point in the sky such that the dot on the HUD of their Haunt ability icon aligns with the point on the roof as shown in the image above. A normal throw will suffice for this lineup.

A-Dish entry lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

Once deployed, the lineup will land on the roof, covering a majority of A-site, including areas like rope, top-site, A-main and a part of A-link. One advantage of Fade's roof lineup is that enemies will have to turn their crosshair significantly away from enemies to deny them any recon. Fade can make the most out of her utilities by capitalizing on such moments.

A-Dish defense

Crosshair placement for the lineup (Image via Valorant)

While defending on A-drop, players will have to get tucked into the right corner of the area. After aligning their crosshair as shown above, Fade needs to jump-throw the utility after taking a few steps forward.

A-Dish defending lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

The Haunt watcher will land on the roof, scanning enemies attempting to infiltrate A-dish to gain entry into the site. The position of the utility is such that it will hit the enemies by surprise, gathering information on all of their locations.

A-site retake

Crosshair placement for the lineup (Image via Valorant)

One of the most favorable locations for Defenders to retake A-site is A-link. For this lineup, players need to position themselves at the point of intersection between the Kingdom-crate and the wall. From there, players need to point their crosshair as shown above and deploy the watcher.

A-site retake lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

Players must note that this lineup has more room for error than the other ones mentioned above. The watcher will land on the A-drop roof, scanning enemies on site and A-drop.

B-site attack

Crosshair placement for the lineup (Image via Valorant)

To use this lineup, Fade has to position herself next to the crates near B-tree. Thereon, the player has to jump-throw the utility at the point on the roof as shown in the image.

One thing to note, however, is that this position on the roof can only be seen clearly in lower resolution graphics settings. In higher resolution, the exact point shown in the image will be hidden by a bush and players will have to adjust their crosshair accordingly.

B-site entry lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

This lineup can be used to clear enemies playing on-site prior to B-site executions, covering some of the major angles such as generator, canteen, link, and a portion of Arcade.

B-site defense

Crosshair placement for the lineup (Image via Valorant)

Fade can deploy her Haunt ability to gather recon on enemies making their way to the site during the start of the round. To do so, the player needs to be positioned at the bottom of the staircase on B-site, facing B-main.

B-site defending lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

After pointing their crosshair as shown in the image, a running jump-throw will send the watcher across to the roof on B-tree, covering all enemies progressing to the site.

B-Arcade attack

Crosshair placement for the lineup (Image via Valorant)

Similar to A-dish, B-arcade is an alternate entry point that Attackers can utilize to gain entry to the site. Players are required to position themselves so that they stand adjacent to the edge of B-bench, ahead of the stairs leading to B-tunnel.

After aiming for the point on the wall as shown in the image, players need to jump-throw the utility for it to land in the precise location.

B-Arcade entry lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

The Haunt watcher will fall onto the roof of B-site as per the lineup, and will cover areas within the spike site as well as key locations like generator, B-main and a part of B-link, leaving only enclosed areas like tower and canteen unchecked.

B-Arcade defense

Crosshair placement for the lineup (Image via Valorant)

To gather information on enemies entering from B-Arcade, Fade needs to position herself behind the Radianite crates on B-site. From there, she needs to aim at the position on the screen as shown in the image and throw the watcher.

B-Arcade defending lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

The Haunt watcher will land atop B-tunnel while keeping an eye out for Attackers forcing their way through the area. Players can get the most value out of this lineup by deploying it during the round-start.

B-site retake

Crosshair placement for the lineup (Image via Valorant)

During site-retakes on Fracture's B-site, players can use their entry lineups from B-tree or B-bench for retakes. However, while retaking from B-link, one of the more suitable lineups that Fade can use requires her to be positioned behind the generator while standing beside the patch of grass on the wall.

B-site retake lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

A normal jump-throw will send the projectile across to the roof of B-site, allowing the watcher to gather reconnaissance on enemies stationed within the site and in areas like B-main and canteen as well.

Fade made her first appearance in the game as early as April 27 through Patch 4.08. Being an Agent with quite a valuable utility kit, players all over the world will be keen to experiment with the Agent until they figure out the best way to use her abilities. That being said, we can expect more fascinating lineups to turn up in the future for all the maps in Valorant.

