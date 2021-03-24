Radianite Points in Valorant and the disparity in its price and availability

In-game currencies are common in most multiplayer games. Ever since its inception, Valorant has boasted of two different in-game currencies that serve different purposes. They are:

While the VP is used to buy cosmetic items in the game and sometimes even buy RP. In contrast, RP as an in-game currency in Valorant is to upgrade certain weapon's skin. However, a huge pricing issue that delves deep into the RP distribution system has been left unchecked by Riot Games.

Purpose of RP in Valorant

The Radianite Points (RP) system exists for customers' satisfaction, i.e., the players who play the game. The point's sole purpose is to upgrade a specific weapon's skin level to make it look better than before.

There are different variants of skins in the game. The only way to unlock each form is by spending RP. For example, there are four variants of Prime Vandal, as shown below:

To unlock up to the final level, one would require a total of 135 RP without any roll-back option available.

Availability and price of Radianite Points

The biggest problem now faced by players is the availability of RP, let alone its steep price. Except for buying RP with VP, RP's only way is through the existing battle passes.

However, even with the battle pass, one must be dedicated enough to get it to max level. That leaves one with a total of 160 RP, which is all a player will get in 2-3 months.

As for the price, there are three bundles featured in-game to buy RP:

20 Radianite Points = 1,600 Valorant Points (~$15 USD)

40 Radianite Points = 2,800 Valorant Points (~$25 USD)

80 Radianite Points = 4,800 Valorant Points (~$45 USD)

While these prices don’t seem like that big of a deal for some, it is still a prevailing issue with nations whose economies are not par with developed nations.

For countries like Brazil and India, whose minimum wage is meager, an average player to afford RP is a significant financial burden.

It has been nearly one year since Riot Games first introduced Valorant. However, this system still lacks much-needed clarity. Fans can only hope for Riot Games to make the system more lenient in the future.