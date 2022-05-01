All Fade lineups for Haven in Valorant 

With the arrival of Episode 4 Act 3, Valorant players were introduced to the game's latest Agent. Joining Valorant Protocol as Agent 20 is Fade, a Turkish bounty hunter. She will join Sova, Skye, KAY/O and Breach as the game's fifth Initiator.

Fade is equipped with an ability toolkit that allows players to hunt down their enemies and terrify them. As an Initiator, Fade's abilities help her expose enemy locations, allowing her teammates to comfortably gain control of sites in-game.

The Turkish Initiator introduced a diverse set of in-game mechanics, allowing players to exploit the map's layout to redeem favorable results. One of Fade's most promising abilities is Haunt's signature (E).

Like several other abilities in Valorant, Haunt can be deployed by Fade onto the desired location using lineups. Below are some of the basic lineups that players can use to gain entry, defend or retake spike sites in Haven.

Attacking, defending, and retake lineups for Fade on Haven in Valorant

A-site attack

A-site attacking lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

To gain entry into Haven's A-site, players need to position themselves on an elevated platform on A-long, as shown in the image above. Players must align their crosshairs as shown above and perform a jump throw.

A-site attacking lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

As a result, Fade's watcher lands on top of the roof next to A-short, revealing enemies from within almost the entire site. Although enemies hiding deep inside A-heaven may be hidden, the rest of the Agents have nowhere to hide if Fade deploys this lineup.

A-site defense

A-site defending lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

This is one of the most convenient lineups to delay enemies' entry into A-site. As shown above, players need to position themselves on B-site to deploy Haunt. While standing on the borderlines of the site, players need to align their crosshairs as shown above and deploy the ability with a running jump-throw.

A-site defending lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

The watcher will then fall onto the roof of mid-window, revealing opponents in their attempt to enter A-site. This lineup can often catch opponents off-guard as they will be keen to fend off enemy utilities coming from A-main or A-short.

A-site retake

A-site retake lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

Like other Agents in the Initiator class, Fade has a set of impressive abilities when it comes to retaking sites. Fade will have to position herself atop the box on A-link to retake A-site.

A-site retake lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

After aiming at the point shown above, players are expected to jump-throw the watcher. The watcher lands in an area similar to the A-site entry lineup, locating and marking enemies hiding within site.

B-site defense

Due to the structure of Haven's B-site and the range of Fade's Haunt, players don't have the option to line up and deploy their abilities from a safe area.

During attack and retake scenarios, players often find themselves exposed while attempting to use their utilities in the vicinity of the site. However, players do have the option to use their utilities freely in defense, delaying their opponent's site executions.

B-site defending lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

Players need to be positioned on B-site to land the lineup, as shown in the image. Unlike some of the other lineups from the list, this is a reasonably straightforward one where players can make adjustments to suit their requirements.

B-site defending lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

To land this lineup accurately, players have to throw the watcher while running forward. This will deploy the ability outside mid-window, catching enemies attempting to peek through the window or enter the Garage.

C-site attack

C-site attacking lineups for Fade (Image via Valorant)

Unlike other maps in Valorant, Haven has three sites for the Attacking side to exploit. Players will have to position themselves in C-cubby to use Fade's Haunt to gain recon in C-site. Fade then needs to move to the corner of the cubby until the crosshair aligns with the point on the map shown above.

C-site attacking lineups for Fade (Image via Sportskeeda)

After positioning themselves, the player needs to throw the watcher without adding movement. Haunt ability watcher lands on the roof of C-Garage, as shown in the image. This lineup is capable of locating enemies hiding deep within the site and can also distract the Defender, who is scoped into C-long.

C-site defense

C-site defending lineups for Fade (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fade's lineup to gain intel on C-site executions is perhaps the toughest one on the list. Players will need to position themselves close to Garage door, stationing their bodies on the left side of the door. After aiming at the location shown above, players are expected to perform a running jump throw.

C-site defending lineups for Fade (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once deployed accurately, the Haunt watcher will land on the walls of the C-lobby, revealing the whereabouts of enemies who are trying to progress to the site. This lineup can find the most value when the defending side has an Operator user scoped into C-lobby from C-site.

C-site retake

C-site retake lineups for Fade (Image via Sportskeeda)

Due to three different sites, Haven is a map that can favor the attackers if the defending side does not have a good retake plan. To retake the site using Fade's Haunt ability, players will need to position themselves on C-link as seen on the mini-map in the image above.

C-site retake lineups for Fade (Image via Sportskeeda)

After aligning their crosshair at the exact point, Fade will have to jump-throw her Haunt watcher, which lands on the roof, as seen in the image. Similar to the C-site entry lineup, this one can detect almost all the enemies hiding within site.

