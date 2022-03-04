"My main focus now will be to bring more structure to the team,": Antidote on Enigma Gaming's performance at Valorant Conquerors Championship

Valorant Conquerors Championship concluded its 2022 edition as Velocity Gaming ousted Global Esports to emerge as champions of the tournament.

In a competition that fielded the best competition from all over South Asia, two Indian teams - Velocity Gaming and Global Esports earned qualification for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 APAC Challengers.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming

Thank You @enigmagamingindia for presenting us with your miraculous plays and an amazing run. Hope to see you next time around



#vcc2022 #trailbyfire #playoffs #valorant You were Sublime, You were fascinating, You never bogged down fought like a warrior!Thank You @enigmagamingindia for presenting us with your miraculous plays and an amazing run. Hope to see you next time around You were Sublime, You were fascinating, You never bogged down fought like a warrior!Thank You @enigmagamingindia for presenting us with your miraculous plays and an amazing run. Hope to see you next time around ❤️#vcc2022 #trailbyfire #playoffs #valorant https://t.co/D6oF5Ob3kV

Engima Gaming, another top-tier contender from India, was close to earning a prestigious qualification spot. However, a defeat to Global Esports in the Lower Bracket Finals of the tournament denied them the qualification and pushed them to a 3rd place finish.

Enigma Gaming's IGL Antidote gives an insight on his experience at Valorant Conqurerors Championship

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, Enigma Gaming's in-game leader (IGL) Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose shared his VCC experience and shed light on his team's performance at the tournament.

Q: How do you think Enigma Gaming performed at VCC 2022?

Antidote: To be honest, I’m not 100% satisfied with the performance. I was expecting to at least qualify for the APAC if not win the VCC considering our recent form. But it is what it is; we have to move on and focus on the next event.

Enigma Gaming India @Enigmagamingind 🏻



Shoutout to @nodwingaming for organising such a wonderful tournament, and finally a big thankyou to all our fans!

We’ll comeback stronger We placed 3rd in the Grand Finals of VCC 2022. GG’s to @globalesportsin you guys were the better team today, well played!Shoutout to @nodwingaming for organising such a wonderful tournament, and finally a big thankyou to all our fans!We’ll comeback stronger #FearTheEnigma We placed 3rd in the Grand Finals of VCC 2022. GG’s to @globalesportsin you guys were the better team today, well played! 👊🏻Shoutout to @nodwingaming for organising such a wonderful tournament, and finally a big thankyou to all our fans!We’ll comeback stronger #FearTheEnigma🔥 https://t.co/KdamiCnhMZ

Q: Enigma Gaming was one step away from making it to the Stage 1 APAC Challengers. What improvements do you think can be done to increase your chances of qualifying for the Stage 2 Masters?

Antidote: There are lots of things to improve but my main focus would be to bring more structure to the team.

Q: Excali joined your team just over a month ago. How does he fit into the squad and how influential has he been in your VCC run?

Antidote: Everyone knows that he’s an amazing talent. He has been on the scene for so long and has proven to everyone that he’s one of the best. Adding him to the team immediately increases the firepower, plus his attitude always helps the younger guys stay confident and on-face.

Q: Stage 2 of VCT is a few months away. What are your plans until then? Can you give us an insight of Enigma’s schedule until then?

Antidote: We have already started fixing old mistakes and adding some new things to our playstyle. We work with Coach YB every day to improve as a team. That’s all I can say for now.

RvK @rishivjk

Ps- Mind the Language Pistol 4K against ExploitPs- Mind the Language Pistol 4K against Exploit 👀Ps- Mind the Language😂 https://t.co/Qg1FEC5NKz

Q: Where do you think Indian Valorant teams stand when compared to other teams from the APAC region?

Antidote: Definitely a skill gap but minor. The main thing is their decision-making and understanding of the game is slightly better than most of us.

Q: With their recently released anthem (NHK), how does VCC help in promoting Valorant among young gamers in India?

Antidote: I know Seedhe Maut; he’s a very talented artist. Plus, Sez on the Beat, you cannot ask for more, you know. NHK as an anthem is very catchy and the verses are neat. I really loved the song. It really helped build the VCC hype.

