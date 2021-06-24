Valorant data-miner reveals all weekly challenges for Episode 3 Act 1

Valorant Episode 3 is off to an excellent start. Valorant has brought several changes to the game along with the new character KAY/O along with this update.

With that being said, the game has received plenty of new additions, like Account Points (AP) and a new battle pass. Battle passes have been a feature in every shooter game since Fortnite popularized it.

Since these battle passes take time to complete, Valorant developers keep adding weekly challenges to help with progression.

The latest challenges coming to Valorant

A data-miner on Twitter (@Shiick) disclosed the weekly challenges of Valorant in Episode 3, Act 1.

Here's all the weeklies for the upcoming weeks!



Week 1:

Deal 18000 Damage >>> 5200 XP

Play 10 Games >>> 5200 XP

Use 200 Abilities >>> 5200 XP

Week 2:

Team Defuse/Plant 20 Spikes >>> 6500 XP

Get 45 Headshots >>> 6500 XP

Use 25 Ultimates >>> 6500 XP

Week 3:

Kill 100 Enemies >>> 10800 XP

Play 150 Rounds >>> 10800 XP

Purchase 100 Items from the Armory >>> 10800 XP

Week 4:

Use 200 Abilities >>> 10800 XP

Deal 18000 Damage >>> 10800 XP

Use 25 Ultimates >>> 10800 XP

Week 5:

Team Defuse/Plant 20 Spikes >>> 13460 XP

Kill 100 Enemies >>> 13460 XP

Play 10 Games >>> 13460 XP

Week 6

Get 45 Headshots >>> 13460 XP

Purchase 100 Items from the Armory >>> 13460 XP

Use 25 Ultimates >>> 13460 XP

Week 7

Deal 18000 Damage >>> 15460 XP

Play 150 Rounds >>> 15460 XP

Use 150 Abilities >>> 15460 XP

Week 8

Get 45 Headshots >>> 15960 XP

Kill 100 Enemies >>> 15960 XP

Play 10 Games >>> 15960 XP

Week 9

Team Defuse/Plant 20 Spikes >>> 16360 XP

Use 150 Abilities >>> 16360 XP

Use 25 Ultimates >>> 16360 XP

These details have not been officially confirmed yet, but are most likely the weekly challenge for Episode 3, Act 1.

Edited by Srijan Sen