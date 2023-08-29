Valorant Episode 7 Act 2: All weekly missions

With Episode 7 Act 2 slowly coming live around the world, Valorant players are eagerly waiting to dive into everything the new chapter has to offer. The developers at Riot Games have already provided a detailed list regarding what is to be expected, including a new Battlepass, map, cosmetic skin bundle, and more. Players can now also learn about all the weekly missions they must complete in Episode 7 Act 2.
The weekly missions for Episode 7 Act 2 were datamined and leaked by popular Valorant dataminer @Shiick on X (previously Twitter). We have jotted down the entire list below.
All weekly challenges in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2
According to the dataminer, the set of weekly missions for Episode 7 Act 2 is as follows:
Week 1:
- Deal 18000 damage (12 960 XP)
- Play 10 games (12 960 XP)
- Purchase 200 items (12 960 XP)
Week 2:
- Kill 100 enemies (14 400 XP)
- Play 100 rounds (14 400 XP)
- Use 15 ultimates (14 400 XP)
Week 3:
- Get 50 headshots (15 840 XP)
- Purchase 200 items (15 840 XP)
- Use 200 abilities (15 840 XP)
Week 4:
- Deal 18000 damage (15 840 XP)
- Play 100 rounds (15 840 XP)
- Use 15 ultimates (15 840 XP)
Week 5:
- Play 10 games (15 840 XP)
- Purchase 200 items (15 840 XP)
- Use 200 abilities (15 840 XP)
Week 6:
- Kill 100 enemies (17 280 XP)
- Play 100 rounds (17 280 XP)
- Use 15 ultimates (17 280 XP)
Week 7:
- Deal 18000 damage (17 280 XP)
- Play 10 games (17 280 XP)
- Purchase 200 items (17 280 XP)
Week 8:
- Kill 100 enemies (17 280 XP)
- Play 100 rounds (17 280 XP)
- Use 200 abilities (17 280 XP)
Week 9:
- Get 50 headshots (17 280 XP)
- Play 10 games (17 280 XP)
- Purchase 200 items (17 280 XP)
Interested players can check out the entire set of Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 patch notes to learn more about the gameplay changes arriving with the latest update.