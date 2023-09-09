Valorant Neptune 2.0 skin collection: Expected release date, weapons, and more

Sources online have confirmed a sequel to Valorant's popular skinline, Neptune. The second bundle for the ocean-based skin collection is reportedly coming soon, featuring different weapons for fans to enjoy. The Neptune bundle was positively received across the Valorant fanbase upon its release in Episode 4. Moreover, Riot is possibly ready to give out a sequel.

As of now, there has yet to be any official information regarding the bundle. However, fans speculate that the bundle will incorporate new weapons and items surpassing its predecessor.

Neptune 2 expected release date in Valorant

Prominent leaker and data miner @ValorLeaks on Twitter/X shared a post mentioning the arrival of the Neptune 2 skin collection in Valorant. While the post does not mention the bundle's launch date, fans speculate that Riot might add the collection with the upcoming update, Patch 7.06.

According to fans, the Neptune collection is one of the finest Premium-tier bundles in the game. The collection incorporates great visuals paired with unique sound effects.

Being a Premium-tier collection, one can expect it to cost 7,100 VP (Valorant Points). Each weapon may cost 1,775 VP, with the melee varying from 3,550 VP or above.

Riot has recently shifted the price for many melee skins, making it difficult to guess the price for the upcoming collection.

Possible weapons included in the Neptune 2 bundle

According to leaks, the Neptune 2 collection will likely feature a Phantom, Odin, and Bulldog. While there is no mention of a melee skin, fans still speculate an inclusion, as Riot Games rarely launches bundles without one.

A sidearm skin is also possible, as the previous Neptune set only had a Shorty skin. Currently, there is no information on the variants for the collection. The original set only had one extra variant, excluding its basic color scheme.

With the upcoming one, fans are expecting more than one variant, as the skinline has the potential to offer better visuals with upgrades.

Fans expect the collection to bring other items, such as a gunbuddy and a spray, alongside the weapon skins. The original Neptune bundle did not include a finisher, meaning it is improbable that the sequel will.