Valorant Night Market: All eligible skins in Episode 7 Act 1 (August 9)

The Valorant Night Market for Episode 7 Act 1 is almost here. For the uninitiated, this limited-time store appears for a brief period over the course of a specific act in the game. When this limited-time store is live, players can purchase skins at a cheap price. What makes this more interesting is that these skins can be a part of collections that aren't in rotation anymore.

This limited-time store is unique for each player. That said, here's a quick rundown of all the skin collections in the Valorant Night Market for Episode 7 Act 1.

All skin collections eligible for Valorant Night Market in Episode 7 Act 1

First and foremost, for any skin to be a part of the Valorant Night Market, it'll have to be released in the store at least two acts before the current one. For example, a skin line from Episode 6 Act 3 won't be eligible for the current Night Market, but a skin line from Episode 6 Act 1 will be.

Furthermore, any weapon skins considered Exclusive or Ultra Edition won't be featured in this market. Not only that, Gear skins, Battle Pass skins, and melee skins priced above 3,550 Valorant Points will also be omitted from the pool. Having said that, here's a quick list of all the skin lines that could feature in the current Valorant Night Market.

Select Edition

Convex

Endeavour

Galleria

Infantry

Luxe

Prism II

Reverie

Rush

Deluxe Edition

Abyssal

Altitude

Aristocrat

Avalanche

Horizon

Kohaku & Matsuba

Luna

Minima

Nunca Olvidados

Prism

Sakura

Sarmad

Silvanus

Snowfall

Team Ace

Tigris

Titanmail

Wasteland

Winterwunderland

Premium Edition

Black.Market

Celestial

Crimsonbeast

Cryostasis

Doodle Buds

Ego

Forsaken

Gaia's Vengeance

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster

Ion

Magepunk (EP 2 and 3 only)

Nebula

Neptune

Oni

Origin

Prime

Prime//2.0

Radiant Crisis 001

Reaver

Recon

Soulstrife

Sovereign

Spline

Tethered Realms

Undercity

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2

Xenohunter

Since some of the melee skins in the Ion and Reaver bundles are priced at more than 4,350 Valorant Points, they will not be included in the Valorant Night Market. Furthermore, over the past few episodes, some skin lines have been re-released.

The Magepunk line is a prime example of this. For this line, the skins that went live in Episodes 2 and 3 will be the only ones available in the Night Market pool. The Magepunk line that went live in Episode 6 will return in the next Act.

Moreover, given that the Daydreams bundle has just gone live, it will be added to the aforementioned pool in Act 3. To conclude, the Valorant Night Market has some excellent deals for those looking for new skins. Although players can't control which skin appears for them, most are given off at throwaway prices.