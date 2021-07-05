Valorant rumors suggest that a battle royale mode is already in the works

The battle royale genre took the world by storm when it got popularized by PUBG a few years back. According to rumors, Valorant may receive a similar game mode in the future.

There are many battle royale games on the market like Fortnite, Apex Legends, PUBG, Call Of Duty Warzone, and others. However, not all battle royale games have met the daylight. For an instance, CSGO’s very own Danger Zone battle royale.

In 2021, battle royale games are still popular and the player base of those games proves it. However, a new battle royale game mode might be making its way to Valorant. It is natural for players to have concerns regarding the battle royale themed game mode in Valorant, something which failed for CSGO.

Valorant’s own battle royale mode

Rumors regarding Valorant’s battle royale mode surfaced on Twitter from a credible leaker going by the name PlayerIGN. The rumors were also backed by Mike - Valorleaks, who is also a well-known leaker. However, the leaks are a few months old, as the first leak came out back in November 2020.

In one of his recent YouTube shorts, leaker PlayerIGN revealed that some Chinese battle royale testers provided him with information on the newly baked gamemode. Battle royale games were surely popular earlier, and in 2021, the game genre is too common. So, having a new battle royale game doesn’t really excite gamers much.

How I know Valorant: Battle Royale is coming...https://t.co/Mga6fNvhek — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) July 4, 2021

If Valorant developers don’t make the game mode unique, it could fail like CSGO’s Danger Zone. Making a competitive game with a battle royale mode makes it a bit uncomfortable and is difficult to implement. Nothing can be judged from rumors, so it is yet to be seen how Valorant’s spin on the battle royale genre works out.

if they bringing out shit like that im quitting valorant — ARSENIK (@swathantrp) November 30, 2020

No pls — alex (@alexbr_92) November 30, 2020

They are aiming for the gold. Stupid decision, but kids love those shit BR game... Lets keep aiming higher. For the head! — Já Pode (@JPode4) December 1, 2020

No god please... Dont let this be true:( — Gui 🇧🇷 (@c0d3xg) December 1, 2020

Pls not valorant too come on — Gamingangel01 (@gamingangel01) July 4, 2021

Based on player reactions, it can be observed that Valorant players are not very comfortable with having a battle royale mode added to the game. They want to stick to playing the normal 5 vs 5 game modes.

Many players are defending the idea for a battle royale mode, since there are many battle royale enthusiasts who would love to try that new game mode in Valorant.

Just don't play that mode lol. — Its_me_a_duck (@Itsmeaduck1) November 30, 2020

KEKBYE you're no loss anyway. Riot's not paying you to play or advertise their free game. If you don't like don't play it. — losr (@Wanis22__) December 1, 2020

i don't understand why anyone is saying NO to this.. if you don't like BR, don't play it lol — kyle (@BestKyleNA_) November 30, 2020

I’ll try — vik 湊 (@vikdotexe) November 30, 2020

Danger zone 2.0 — HeavyDrillXXV (@HeavdR) December 2, 2020

Tried Valorant and didn't get hooked.... gonna give that br mode a try tho :D — Deatzi (@Deatzi) July 4, 2021

It would be interesting to see if the Valorant developer team's idea to succeed. So far, no 5 vs 5 game has successfully implemented a battle royale mode. Perhaps Valorant can change the scenario with theirs.

