Valorant's Premier Beta rumored to return in July, here's everything you need to know

After the first successful run of the Valorant Premier Global Beta during Episode 6 Act 3, the highly anticipated mode may soon make a comeback to Riot Games' FPS title. According to recent details provided by @ValorLeaks, a popular leaker in the community, the Premier Beta is set to return in Episode 7 Act 1 with multiple improvements to enhance the experience.

If the leaks turn out to be accurate, fans may get an opportunity to enroll their team and participate in the Weekly matches as early as July 2023. The rumor has ignited a sense of excitement as they will get to lock horns with their division/level's teams.

When is Valorant Premier Beta expected to return?

As per the popular leaker @ValorLeaks, Valorant fans can expect registrations for the Premier Beta to go live on July 11, 2023. They will likely have four to seven days to enroll their team for the season.

Subsequently, the lineups will participate in two Weekly matches that will likely begin from July 20, 2023, onwards. Finally, select teams will make it to the Playoffs Tournament, which may to take place on August 13, 2023.

There are three phases for the Premier (Image via Riot Games)

However, it is essential to remember that the dates mentioned for the three phases of the upcoming Premier Beta may vary depending on the region. Moreover, Riot Games is yet to officially announce the dates for this phase.

What are the new changes in the new Valorant Premier Beta?

As per recent leaks, the developers are likely to make certain changes in Valorant Premier about creating teams, the match schedule for each region, and even the Playoffs format.

While the specifics about changes in each aspect have not yet been leaked, the developers are expected to put out an official word about the same in the coming days.

What is the eligibility criteria for Valorant Premier Beta?

The eligibility criteria for this iteration of the Premier Beta is expected to be the same as the previous one. You must have the following:

An SMS-verified account

MMR (by completing the rank placement process at any time)

If you meet the requirements, you may join or create a team once the enrolment phase begins. Each lineup needs a minimum of five players, while the maximum is set at seven.

Ever since the Alpha test in Brazil in 2022, eyes have been set on Premier. Players eventually got a taste of it in April and May 2023, which has further fueled the hype. Given the community's participation during the previous beta, the upcoming version is expected to see a flock of players.

