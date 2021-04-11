Valorant sources suggest that Sentinels might be looking to extend Tenz's loan

North American organization Sentinels might be looking to extend the loan contract for Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, according to Valorant sources.

After a shocking revelation about Jay “Sinatraa” Won’s situation regarding abuse with her former girlfriend Cleo, he was benched from the Sentinels roster until further notice. While the uncertainty loomed large, they negotiated a deal with Cloud9 Blue to acquire TenZ on a loan deal for the rest of the Valorant Champion Tour season.

Recent sources suggest that Sentinels are once again negotiating terms with Cloud9 in order to extend his loan deal, which will then allow the player to carry on with Sentinels for further VCT tournaments.

TenZ buyout up to $5 million... ya that man ain’t leaving C9 https://t.co/2updaaHPqX — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 10, 2021

TenZ’s Valorant career with Sentinels

Long before this transfer from Cloud9, TenZ had been widely known as one of the best Valorant players in the North American region. He was one of the first members to be signed into Cloud9 Blue's Valorant roster and had a successful run with them too.

But not long after, TenZ dropped out of professional gaming and became a full-time content creator for Cloud9 Blue. While in this idle state of his, Sentinels approached the organization with a loan deal for the duration of the Valorant Champions Tour NA Stage 1 Masters.

Right after he joined Sentinels, the team powered their way through the whole Masters and emerged victorious in the tournament, claiming the important 100 VCT Circuit Points. Seeing the success and uncertainty of the Sinatraa situation, the organization wishes to extend the loan deal.

Advertisement

Market value of TenZ and buyout situation

During the loan period, Cloud9 put TenZ’s buyout price above the margin, which deterred a potential buyout deal from Sentinels. According to upcoming journalist Tyler Erzberger, C9 has set TenZ’s buyout price at around $2 million. This would make him the highest-paid Valorant player in the whole world, and that too by a fair margin. Recent sources also suggest that TenZ's price might have spiked up to almost $5 million.

a full buy out would be a lot



the last price I heard was around $2 million (before the previous qualifier) — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) April 10, 2021

Sentinels have been regarded as the best esports organization in the world by the community. Their recent achievements support these claims. Having won the all-important Stage 1 Masters, they have set themselves apart from the other teams in NA.

Even though nothing is confirmed, if they somehow manage to extend this loan deal and eventually buy him out, the Sentinels' roster will be unstoppable. Their current roster is:

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo (On loan)

Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan

Hunter “SicK” Mims

Jared “zombs” Gitlin

Michael “dapr” Gulino

Jay “Sinatraa” Won (Benched)