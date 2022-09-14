Saadhak Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a game that has multiple factors affecting the gameplay of players. The preference of the player influences most of these factors. However, specific settings and peripherals can be utilized to perform better.
Many new teams and players have emerged and entered the professional scene in Valorant. There are wise and seasoned First Person Shooter players and new budding talents who started the genre with Valorant.
Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro is a 25-year-old Argentine currently playing for LOUD. He is a noteworthy player who has been playing the Initiator role for his team. He has been performing consistently, proving to be a massive asset to his team.
Saadhak has mastered the method of an Initiator. He has extraordinary game sense and high mechanical skills, enabling him to make plays in a variety of various. He has earned the love and support of fans worldwide and has performed multiple highlight moments in Valorant.
Saadhak started his professional career in 2020 with Estral Esports. Shortly after departing from Estral Esports, he joined and played for Team Vikings. Saadhak finally migrated to LOUD in 2022 and began his masterful journey in the VCT 2022 event.
Saadhak is a competent player who understands the needs of his team and can act accordingly to secure victories. His knowledge of maps and Agents like Kay/O, Breach, and Skye, comes in clutch when facing dire situations in-game.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.24
- eDPI: 192
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike:5
- Use/Equip Ability 1: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 2: F
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: Q
Map
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Always the Same
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Off
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: Alienware AW2518H
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
- Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu XSoft
- Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL White
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC Specifications
- CPU: Ryzen 9 3600X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
By applying Saadhak`s in-game settings and configurations and putting in the time and effort to learn Valorant in-depth, other players can aspire to reach the level of professional players.