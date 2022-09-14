Saadhak Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a game that has multiple factors affecting the gameplay of players. The preference of the player influences most of these factors. However, specific settings and peripherals can be utilized to perform better.

Many new teams and players have emerged and entered the professional scene in Valorant. There are wise and seasoned First Person Shooter players and new budding talents who started the genre with Valorant.

Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro is a 25-year-old Argentine currently playing for LOUD. He is a noteworthy player who has been playing the Initiator role for his team. He has been performing consistently, proving to be a massive asset to his team.

Saadhak has mastered the method of an Initiator. He has extraordinary game sense and high mechanical skills, enabling him to make plays in a variety of various. He has earned the love and support of fans worldwide and has performed multiple highlight moments in Valorant.

Everything to know about BuZz`s Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

Saadhak started his professional career in 2020 with Estral Esports. Shortly after departing from Estral Esports, he joined and played for Team Vikings. Saadhak finally migrated to LOUD in 2022 and began his masterful journey in the VCT 2022 event.

Saadhak is a competent player who understands the needs of his team and can act accordingly to secure victories. His knowledge of maps and Agents like Kay/O, Breach, and Skye, comes in clutch when facing dire situations in-game.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.24

eDPI: 192

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike:5

Use/Equip Ability 1: 4

Use/Equip Ability 2: F

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: Q

Map

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Always the Same

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: Off

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: Alienware AW2518H

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu XSoft

Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL White

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specifications

CPU: Ryzen 9 3600X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

By applying Saadhak`s in-game settings and configurations and putting in the time and effort to learn Valorant in-depth, other players can aspire to reach the level of professional players.

