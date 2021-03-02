Samurai Esports enters Valorant, signs former XTZ Esports roster

Samurai Esports India has signed the Valorant roster of XTZ Esports led by Simar 'psy' Sethi, which was recently disbanded.

The signing by Samurai Esports will give psy and his teammates another go at their Valorant careers. Up until now, their journey has not been the smoothest.

This is what the new lineup at Samurai Esports looks like:

Harsh ‘Harshhh’ Arora

Saaransh ‘Whimp’ Dang

Simar 'Psy' Sethi

Shailesh 'blackhawk' Dalvi

Tejas ‘Rexy’ Kotian

The story behind Samurai Esports' Valorant roster

Psy and friends started their journey at Noble Esports. The American organization came to India and acquired the South Asian Valorant roster comprised of T1to, Rexy, HikkA, Harshhh, and Psy. They won a tournament right after the signing.

T1to did not have a great time at the organization and was replaced by SSSami soon after. The teen from Bangladesh was replaced by the stand-in Blackhawk towards. Things then got a little chaotic within the organization, and the roster was eventually released.

XTZ Esports stepped in and signed the same roster. It promised the players that it will provide them with everything possible to reach the top, but things didn't work out eventually. Despite the team's best efforts, everything was in vain.

Despite being disbanded, the team played the TEC Valorant Invitational Season 2. It had nothing to lose and was not really prepared. Despite all the odds, the roster managed to grab a third-place finish in the tournament.

This gave the team some hope, and it decided to stick together and give it another try.

Events within the Valorant community are spicing up. Team Mahi recently suffered consecutive defeats to Global Esports. The bar has been set very high, and if teams aren't giving their all, there's always the possibility of being released.