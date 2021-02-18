XTZ Esports officially releases their Valorant roster, fails to fulfill players demands

XTZ Esports released their South Asia-Valorant roster because of the unfulfilled athlete demands in the promised time.

The organization acquired the Valorant roster of XTZ Esports on 30th November 2020. The roster they had signed was the ex-Noble India squad, which was disbanded due to internal disputes.

In an Instagram post today, XTZ Esports announced the departure of the Valorant team. The organization mentioned in the same post that the players were not given enough amenities, peripherals, or a Bootcamp to have stable practice sessions.

Failure to provide these was a major reason behind the disband. XTZ had SSSami and hikkA (now in Engima Gaming) from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Naturally, due to latency issues, a boot camp in India was necessary for both of them.

However, this wasn't the only reason behind the discontinuation of the South Asian Valorant team.

The players claim that the unfruitful results of the Valorant team were a reason behind the disband.

The roster seemed promising for XTZ's future, and they won the Acer Predator League 2020 a month after the signing. However, over the next couple of weeks, the performance of the team degraded.

The team tried several new tactics and strategies, but the results were not up to the mark. The team's in-game leader, Simar 'psy' Sethi, expressed disappointment towards the same on his stream.

Psy said that the players within the team had differences and that the chemistry was no longer alive.

As a result, the five members of the team decided not to stick together anymore. They are now free and willing to join other esports organizations.

Over these few months after the signing, XTZ went through a roster change already. Previously, Hikka left the roster due to undisclosed reasons. Following this, Whimp was signed to the squad. However, things still did not feel right for the players.

While psy is one of the country's most best Valorant players, he is yet to find a stable organization. Since the beginning of his career in Valorant, Psy and his teammates Harshhh and SSSami have faced immense difficulties.

It started with the disbandment of Noble, who also faced roster changes within a short time. And now, with the breaking up of XTZ, these players are yet to find a stable organization.

However, the team will continue their run of the TEC Valorant Invitational Season 2. Despite the disbandment, the team will stick together for one last time in this tournament, which they will play as friends'

hikkA, who found himself under both Noble and XTZ, has found a promising home - Enigma Gaming. The team is new and fresh and is performing well in the TEC Invitational Season 2.

It will be interesting to see where these Valorant professionals ultimately land.