Sentinels Valorant roster for LCQ 2022 revealed

The entire Valorant esports community was shaken to the core when it was announced that Michael "shroud" Grzesiek had joined the Sentinels' Valorant roster. With the addition of shroud, fans of Sentinels and esports are excited for his debut at the upcoming VCT 2022 Last Chance Qualifier.

The Valorant Champions Tour 2022 has been full of excitement and unpredictable moments so far. The top-seeded teams from each region are currently preparing for the upcoming Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen, set to kick off on July 10, 2022. However, with the recent announcement, the attention has shifted to the upcoming NA LCQ, and fans are hoping that Sentinels will be able to reclaim their throne with the addition of shroud.

Let’s take a look at Sentinels' upcoming NA LCQ roster:

Active Roster

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan

Michael “dapr” Gulino

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Eric “Kanpeki” Xu

Michael “shroud” Grzesiek

Inactive Roster

Hunter “SicK” Mims

Jared “zombs” Gitlin

Coach

Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty

How does Sentinels' roster look before the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifier?

Sentinels' Valorant roster was formed back in June 2020, coinciding with the launch of the game. Led by ShahZaM, the roster dominated the entire North American circuit throughout the 2020-2021 season. Sentinels even won the first-ever official international tournament of the VCT 2021 series, Stage 2 Masters - Reykjavík.

However, as the game and the esports community surrounding it matured, talented teams like Gambit, Team Envy, and Acend emerged and put a stop to Sentinels’ domination. The team fell from the number one ranking in November 2021 to number thirteen on the list of North American Valorant teams.

Sentinels have not qualified for the upcoming Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen, but they have qualified for the NA Last Chance Qualifier. Earlier this month, Shahzam announced that Hunter "SicK" Mims would be missing NA LCQ as he wanted to take a break for his mental health.

Back in 2014-2015, shroud played alongside Shahzam as part of the Cloud9 CS: GO roster (which TenZ was also a part of in 2019) before shifting to Valorant. As such, shroud’s addition to the roster is expected to revitalize their synergy, which many fans feel has been missing from Sentinels' recent performances.

Teams qualified for VCT 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifier

With Stage 2 heading towards its culmination with Masters 2 - Copenhagen, VCT 2022 is set to enter its final stage very soon. The Champions will bring together the top ten teams with the highest Circuit Points and the six winners of the five Last Chance Qualifiers (NA, EMEA, SA, EA, APAC).

Sentinels are currently in the tenth position on the NA Circuit Point table and have qualified for the Last Chance Qualifier. Here are all the teams qualified for the LCQ:

VCT 2022 - Last Chance Qualifier (North America)

The Guard - Circuit Point #3

FaZe Clan - Circuit Point #4

Cloud9 - Circuit Point #5

Luminosity Gaming - Circuit Point #6

NRG - Circuit Point #7

100 Thieves - Circuit Point #8

Evil Geniuses - Circuit Point #9

Sentinels - Circuit Point #10

VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen is all set to kick off on July 10, 2022. Readers can keep an eye on the Sportskeeda Valorant page for updates regarding the Masters - Copenhagen and Valorant Champions Tour 2022.

