Sentinels vs KRÜ Esports - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League is entering its tense phase as specific teams are in a 'must-win' stage to make it to the Playoffs. In the Playoffs, teams can compete for a slot at VCT Masters Tokyo. The top three teams will qualify for the Masters event. Week 7, Day 2 has two more matches, one between NA's Sentinels and LATAM's KRÜ Esports.

Week 7 opened with two exciting matches. The first was between 100 Thieves and FURIA, as the series was extremely close. Both teams were able to win each other's map picks. However, on the decider map, Haven, 100 Thieves was able to close it out and win the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-1.

The second matchup was between Evil Geniuses and MIBR. Evil Geniuses dominated the BO3 series as they won 2-0. MIBR was able to win a total of seven rounds in the entire series.

Sentinels vs. KRÜ Esports - Who will outperform the other in this match in the VCT Americas League?

Predictions

Sentinels formed a stacked roster for VCT 2023. However, this team has not been able to produce great results for most of the year. They were knocked out in VCT LOCK//IN in the first match and have only won two out of their seven at the VCT Americas League.

KRÜ Esports has had a difficult time in 2023. Currently, KRÜ is the only team in the Americas League that has not won a single match, putting them at the bottom of the table. Due to this, their chances of making it to the Playoffs have been eliminated.

The matchup favors Sentinels as they have performed better than KRÜ Esports in the league. On top of that, Sentinels is filled with many experienced players like Sacy, Marved, etc., who can turn things around for the team.

Head-to-head

Sentinels and KRÜ have faced each other once before during Valorant Champions 2021, where KRÜ Esports won the BO3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

Sentinels' most recent match was against Evil Geniuses. They were utterly dominated in the BO3 series as they lost by 0-2.

KRÜ Esports' most recent match was against their fellow LATAM team, Leviatán, as they lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

Sentinels

Zachary " zekken " Patrone

" Patrone Gustavo " Sacy " Rossi

" Rossi Bryan " pANcada " Luna

" Luna Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Ngo Jimmy " Marved " Nguyen

" Nguyen Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

KRÜ Esports

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez Miranda

Lopez Miranda Angelo " keznit " Mori

" Mori Santiago " Daveeys " Ruiz

" Ruiz Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari (IGL)

Ferrari (IGL) Marco " Melser " Amaro

" Amaro Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans of their favorite teams can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT Americas League. Another option is to tune into the watch parties done by streamers and pro players. The match will occur on Sunday, May 14, at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (the next day).

