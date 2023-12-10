Sentinels vs Paper Rex - AfreecaTV Valorant League Grand Finals: Predictions, livestream details, and more

After five days of intense competition, the AfreecaTV Valorant League Grand Finals is here. North American team Sentinels will meet Paper Rex from Singapore in a best-of-five (Bo5) series to declare the tournament's winner, who will also walk home with a cash prize of $25,000. Both teams are considered among the best in their respective regions and possibly the world.

This article details all you need to know about the two powerhouses before today's epic showdown.

Sentinels vs Paper Rex (PRX): Who will win the group stage elimination matchup of the AfreecaTV Valorant League?

Predictions

Sentinels concluded their VCT 2023 run with lukewarm results. The organization made some key changes to the roster, bringing in johnqt and zekken into its folds. It was with these changes following the main season that the team started tasting consistent success, winning the Sentinels Invitational and now making it to the final stage of the AfreecaTV Valorant League.

Paper Rex, on the other hand, have had an excellent year, winning the VCT Pacific League, finishing third at Masters Tokyo, and second at Champions 2023. Their form appears to be continuing, as they made it to the Grand Final without dropping a map after an initial bump.

Both teams have showcased some excellent Valorant gameplay in the tournament so far. The results of today's match will come down to the strat-calling from johnqt and how the Sentinels adjust to Paper Rex's organized chaos.

That said, the Singaporean squad is great at rematches and, thus, is likely to win today's showdown.

Head-to-head

The teams have faced each other only once: in the AfreecaTV Valorant League. The series went 2-1 in favor of the North American squad.

Recent results

Sentinels have won every match they have played at the AfreecaTV Valorant League so far, defeating the likes of Paper Red, DRX, and Team Liquid.

In this tournament, PRX lost their first match to Sentinels, but since then, they have defeated FANCY Esports, DRX, and T1 without dropping a map.

Team lineups

Sentinels

Mohamed Amine "johnqt" Ouraid (IGL)

Ouraid (IGL) Bryan "pANcada" Luna

Luna Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Ngo Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Patrone Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Rossi Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Montemurro Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

Paper Rex

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee (IGL)

Rusyaidee (IGL) Ilya "something" Petrov

Petrov Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha

Nugraha Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie

Jing Jie Alex "alecks" Salle (Head Coach)

Where to watch

You can watch the Grand Final between Sentinels and Paper Rex exclusively on the AfreecaTV website. The showdown takes place on December 10, 2023, at 3 am PST / 12 pm CET / 2:30 pm IST / 8 pm JST.

