Sentinels vs Paper Rex - AfreecaTV Valorant League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The AfreecaTV Valorant League, part of Riot's Pacific OFF//SEASON events, is about to begin. This offline competition will unite all teams in a LAN environment. From December 5 to 8, the group stage will unfold, featuring eight teams in a double-elimination bracket. The top four will then advance to the playoffs on December 9 and 10, culminating in a grand final with a $25,000 prize at stake.

Sentinels and PRX, two teams with distinct paths to qualification, are set to ignite a long-awaited rivalry in the opening match, promising an intense showdown that fans won't want to miss.

Sentinels vs Paper Rex: Who will win the group stage opening matchup of the AfreecaTV Valorant League?

Predictions

Sentinels are aiming to rejuvenate themselves after a challenging season in the qualifiers for VCT International events in 2023. After the addition of Mohamed Amine "johnqt" Ouraid to the team, he is poised to lead the transformed Sentinels to success in the VCT 2024 season.

While the Sentinels are viewed as the phoenix rising above the trials, on the other hand, Paper Rex is eager to reignite their passion after falling to Evil Geniuses and narrowly missing the VCT Champions trophy. The AfreecaTV Valorant League offers a fresh beginning and a chance for the "W-gaming" team to make a comeback as the VCT 2024 season draws near.

Both teams underwent significant roster changes during the roster mania, with Sentinels securing a new in-game leader and PRX replacing Wang "Jingg" Jie with Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha. While Sentinels may bring new strategies to the table, PRX is battle-hardened from their experience at the VCT Champions event and is considered the clear favorite heading into the matchup.

Head-to-head

It's astonishing to discover that powerhouse teams such as Sentinels and Paper Rex have never competed head-to-head since the game's inception. The opening match of the AfreecaTV Valorant League 2023 is poised to finally bring them face-to-face, setting the stage for a long-awaited rivalry that fans eagerly anticipate as both teams vie for supremacy.

Recent results

The Sentinels are entering the AfreecaTV Valorant League with an impressive track record, notably securing victory in the Sentinels Invitational by triumphing in six out of eight maps against formidable teams such as G2 Esports, Moist x Shopify, and Oxygen Esports.

Similarly, PRX is on a winning streak after emerging victorious against top talent in the APAC region during Valorant Indonesia CONNEXT 2023.

Team lineups

Sentinels

Mohamed Amine "johnqt" Ouraid (IGL)

Ouraid (IGL) Bryan "pANcada" Luna

Luna Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Ngo Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Patrone Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Rossi Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Montemurro Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

Paper Rex

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee (IGL)

Rusyaidee (IGL) Ilya "something" Petrov

Petrov Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha

Nugraha Alex "alecks" Salle (Coach)

Where to watch

Fans can check out the official matches only on AfreecaTV. Sentinels will take on Paper Rex on December 5, 2023, at 12 am PST/9 am CET/1:30 pm IST.

