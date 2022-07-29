ShahZaM Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS titles worldwide within just two years of its release. Riot Games has also established an equally famous competitive scene around the game.
North America is one of the major regions in Valorant esports, with multiple top teams and players. However, some pros have significantly impacted the game's growth in the North American region. Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan is undoubtedly one of them.
ShahZaM plays for Sentinels and is one of the most popular gamers worldwide. Many fans adore him as their idol and want to imitate his playstyle.
ShahZaM's Valorant career and in-game settings
The American started his esports career in CS: GO in 2014 with Cloud9, one of the most renowned teams in North America. After six successful years in the legendary FPS, he decided to switch to Valorant in 2020 after the release of the Riot shooter and joined Sentinels.
ShahZaM made history by becoming the champion of the VCT 2021 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik, the first-ever international Valorant LAN event, with Sentinels, and he was the IGL of that team. However, he and his side have seen a decline since that event. But it didn't affect his popularity.
Here are his in-game settings, and readers can also use these in their game by making some minimal adjustments.
Note: All the data has been collected from the prosettings website.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.53
- eDPI: 212
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920X1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Med
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Equipment
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G703
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
ShahZaM follows these in-game settings to deliver magical performances in each game. Players can follow this in their game to emulate their idol.