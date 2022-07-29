ShahZaM Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS titles worldwide within just two years of its release. Riot Games has also established an equally famous competitive scene around the game.

North America is one of the major regions in Valorant esports, with multiple top teams and players. However, some pros have significantly impacted the game's growth in the North American region. Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan is undoubtedly one of them.

ShahZaM plays for Sentinels and is one of the most popular gamers worldwide. Many fans adore him as their idol and want to imitate his playstyle.

ShahZaM's Valorant career and in-game settings

The American started his esports career in CS: GO in 2014 with Cloud9, one of the most renowned teams in North America. After six successful years in the legendary FPS, he decided to switch to Valorant in 2020 after the release of the Riot shooter and joined Sentinels.

ShahZaM made history by becoming the champion of the VCT 2021 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik, the first-ever international Valorant LAN event, with Sentinels, and he was the IGL of that team. However, he and his side have seen a decline since that event. But it didn't affect his popularity.

Here are his in-game settings, and readers can also use these in their game by making some minimal adjustments.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 0.53

0.53 eDPI: 212

212 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Green Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: On

On Center Dot Opacity: 1

1 Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 2

2 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Mouse Wheel Down Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: E

E Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920X1080

1920X1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Med

Med Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

4x Improve Clarity: On

On Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Unknown Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

ZOWIE XL2546 Mouse: Logitech G703

Logitech G703 Headset: HyperX Cloud II

HyperX Cloud II Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

ShahZaM follows these in-game settings to deliver magical performances in each game. Players can follow this in their game to emulate their idol.

