Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS): All qualified teams so far, starting time, and more

Valorant enthusiasts from all over South Asia have an exciting month of esports action ahead of them. Hosting the best teams from the region, Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) will determine South Asia's representatives for the upcoming APAC Challengers.

SCS will be the primary route of entry for teams from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bangladesh. The tournament is split into 3 phases, including Open Qualifiers for India and the rest of South Asia, a Group Stage League, and the playoffs.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



South Asia! Its Time. To. Rise!



We at Skyesports are super excited to bring you the Official VCT Stage 2 SA Challengers! A golden opportunity for the teams from South Asian region to represent in VCT Global circuit!

Eight teams from these regions have already qualified for the tournament based on their VCT 2022 Stage 1 results. Joining them in the Group Stage will be the 4 teams who will qualify through the Open Qualifiers for India and the rest of SA.

All Valorant teams that qualified for Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) so far

As Stage 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 is around the corner, fans can't wait to see their favorite teams compete on the big stage. Due to VCT being a year-long tournament circuit, teams from Stage 1 are rewarded with a comfortable entry into Stage 2 of the tournament.

Here are the 8 participants who have been invited to the SCS - Road to VCT 2022 event:

Velocity Gaming (India)

Global Esports (India)

Enigma Gaming (India)

Full Power Gaming (Pakistan)

Revenant Esports (India)

Exceeli Esports (Bangladesh)

Khumbu Esports (Nepal)

Union Gaming (Sri Lanka)

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



Joining these 8 teams would be the Finalists of India Qualifiers and the Rest Of South Asia qualifiers!



Presenting you the top 8 invited teams from South Asia Qualifiers Stage 1 for #SkyesportsChampionsSeries - Road to VCT APAC Stage 2!

Joining these 8 teams would be the Finalists of India Qualifiers and the Rest Of South Asia qualifiers!

The top 8 teams from the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) in VCT Stage 1 are comprised of some of the best teams from the region. While Full Power Gaming and Revenant Esports are two organizations that didn't compete in Stage 1, they currently represent rosters that participated in the VCC playoffs.

The org-less God Particles, who enjoyed an incredible run in VCC 2022, were acquired by Revenant Esports earlier in March. Full Power Gaming, on the other hand, was formed from the remnants of Team Snakes, formerly known as Team Exploit, during the time of VCC.

Schedule and Format

Registration for the tournament is underway and will continue until May 7. India Qualifiers will be conducted from May 9 to 15, whereas Rest of South Asia Qualifiers will be held from May 9 to 16.

Phase 2 of the Skyesports Champions Series, which will feature the Group Stage, will kick off on May 19 and will continue until May 24. The eight invited teams will be slotted directly into the single-robin Group Stage, wherein they will be mixed up with the remaining four teams and split into two groups.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



Road to glory begins now!



Skyesports Champions Series registrations are open now!



Who will be the our victors to raise our region's flag sky high!?



scs.skyesports.in



Skyesports Champions Series - Road to VCT 2022 Event!

Road to glory begins now!

Skyesports Champions Series registrations are open now!

Who will be the our victors to raise our region's flag sky high!?

scs.skyesports.in

Skyesports have confirmed that they will be hosting a Draw Show prior to Phase 2. To provide transparency on the group selection procedure, the show will be broadcast live on YouTube and Rooter for fans all over the world.

In Phase 3 of SCS, fans will witness six of the best Valorant teams from South Asia competing in a LAN tournament in Chennai to solidify their spot in the VCT 2022 APAC Challengers.

Top 3 teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs, which will be conducted in a double-elimination bracket. The winner will emerge as the champion of South Asia and will be joined by the runner-up as South Asia's representatives at the APAC Challengers stage.

