Skyesports Valorant League 2020 Day 9: Kolkata continues fine form; Delhi gets first win of tournament 

Day 9 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020 witnessed two prominent matches, and both were action-packed.

The weekend special matches on Sunday saw Team Kolkata continuing its win streak in the tournament, while Team Delhi finally broke the shackles to get its first victory in the event.

Related: Skyesports Valorant League 2020 Day 8 - Bengaluru upsets Team Delhi once again, with a 2-1 victory

Team Kolkata remain undefeated in Skyesports Valorant League 2020

In the first match of the day, Team Mumbai faced its biggest challenge against Team Kolkata. On Spilt, the latter has been unstoppable, and it wasn't any different in this match as well. They started with two intense rounds before Mumbai retaliated to claim the third round.

After that, Mumbai stomped Kolkata to get momentum in its favor. However, the latter quickly readjusted its aggressive playstyle to climb all over the opponents. GodL KnightRider played phenomenally with Jett and picked up crucial kills throughout the match to end with a score of 13-5.

Next up, in Bind, it was a do or die for Mumbai. However, Kolkata had other ideas, sweeping all its opponents' hopes and wrapping up the series 13-2.

Team Kolkata looks very dangerous at this point and seems a serious contender for the Skyesports Valorant League 2020 trophy.

Advertisement

Team Delhi get first win; Team Punjab yet to grab a series in Skyesports Valorant League 2020

Team Delhi came very close to winning its last match against Bengaluru. However, it was their moment to shine against Team Punjab, who have been having problems with their synergy, though solo performances from the squad have been astounding.

In the first match between the two teams, in Ascent, Team Delhi started the proceedings sharply, and everyone in its crew performed brilliantly, with complete synergy. Despite the efforts of MambaUzuMaKi, Punjab fell short, and Delhi took the match 13-4.

Next up at Bind, Team Delhi completely dominated as the final score read 10-2, making the match a one-sided affair. However, several players in Punjab's cabinet stood up and took the tie match to the match point. But Team Delhi finally clutched when needed to clinch the last round 13-11, and the tie.

A good 2-0 finish to both the teams today in an epic Sunday clash! Team Delhi gets a 2-0 win against team Punjab and Team Kolkata gets a 2-0 win against team Mumbai in AMD Ryzen Presents #SkyesportsLeague2020 Powered by @wd_black pic.twitter.com/SXYDxR58Eg — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) December 13, 2020

Related: What are the Gangs' motives in Cyberpunk 2077?