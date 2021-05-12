Skyesports Valorant League 2021: Bengaluru Crushers beat Kolkata Tridents in a closely contested series on Day 33

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 saw a very close series between Bengaluru Crushers and Kolkata Tridents on its 33rd day. Bengaluru managed to snag a 2-1 victory in the highly contested series.

The Skyesports Valorant League 2021 features a prize pool of INR 15,00,000, where eight city-based teams fight it out on Valorant to claim their share of the pie. The league features India’s top Valorant pros and content creators.

Bengaluru Crushers and Kolkata Tridents played today’s series from the second and sixth place in the Skyesports Valorant League points table, respectively.

Kolkata Trident’s excellent performance in the last few series meant that fans expected high levels of action in this series, and they were not disappointed.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021: Day 33 match recap

Following the map veto process, the three Valorant maps that were selected by the teams for today’s series were:

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 33 maps (Image via Skyesports)

Icebox

Bind

Ascent

Game 1: Icebox

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 map 1 results (Image via Skyesports)

Icebox has been one of the strongest maps for Bengaluru Crushers in the tournament. But Kolkata Tridents gave some tough competition, especially haiVaan, Kolkata’s IGL, played an amazing Viper through the first map.

However, the trifecta of SkRossi, Skillz, and LighningFast was too strong to deal with for Kolkata in the end. And Bengaluru Crushers took the first map 13-8.

Game 2: Bind

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 map 2 results (Image via Skyesports)

The second map saw the repetition of the first one. And this time, it was the trifecta of SkRossi, LighningFast, and Kappa, which popped off and won Bengaluru Crushers the second Valorant map of the day with the score of another 13-8.

Kolkata’s Deathmaker and Flexx played valiantly on their Jett and Raze, respectively, but were shut down by Bengaluru Crushers' superior teamplay.

Game 3: Ascent

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 map 3 results (Image via Skyesports)

The third Valorant map of the day saw a showdown between Kolkata and Bengaluru. And it was an equal fight between the two teams till the 22nd round.

The 23rd round saw Deathmaker pulling off a mind-blowing ace, which completely baffled Bengaluru and eventually won Kolkata the series with 13-11.