Kolkata Tridents beat Mumbai Aces 2-1 on Day 23 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Day 23 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021 witnessed a close series between Mumbai Aces and Kolkata Tridents, where Kolkata clinched a 2-1 victory.

The series was exciting as there were many back and forth rounds, along with spurts of Valorant excellence from players like HaiVaan, DeathMaker, etc. With this series win, the Kolkata Tridents will remain in 7th place. They have the same points as Punjab Pinnacles, who are in the 6th position with one less match.

The three Valorant maps that were selected for today’s series following the map veto process are:

Bind

Ascent

Split

Mumbai Aces vs Kolkata Tridents Maps (Image from Skyesports Youtube)

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 day 23 match recap

Map 1: Bind

After losing the first two rounds, Kolkata Tridents mowed down Mumbai Aces for the remainder of the first half of the map with a score of 10-2. They were really systematic in holding sites with their lineup. HaiVaan served a key role in Kolkata’s game with his initiator role on Skye. He not only brought a lot of utility to the fray, but he also scored a bunch of kills.

Mumbai Aces returned in the second half, but a major deficit in the first half proved to be fatal as the map ended with a 13-9 score in favor of Kolkata Tridents.

Kolkata Trident’s HaiVaan was a league above other players in terms of individual performance and game impact. He scored 23 kills on Skye and emerged as the MVP of the first map.

Mumbai Aces vs Kolkata Tridents Map 1 Result (Image from Skyesports Youtube)

Map 2: Ascent

The second map again went to Kolkata Tridents after the arduous fight against Mumbai Aces went to overtime. Again, HaiVaan came out as an amazing Valorant player with Killjoy. It was back and forth, round after round, as the match went to 12-12.

The match saw DeathMaker and Flexx also popping off with their Jett and Phoenix, but HaiVaan was the star of the match yet again.

Mumbai Aces vs Kolkata Tridents Map 2 Result (Image from Skyesports Youtube)

Map 3: Split

The third map was a mirror image of the first map, except Mumbai Aces won 13-9. Mumbai Aces’ Binks popped off this time with Raze and scored 31 kills, towering over other players in terms of kill score. Among Kolkata Tridents players, HaiVaan scored the most kills. He had 21 kills on Omen.

Mumbai Aces vs Kolkata Tridents Map 3 Result (Image from Skyesports Youtube)

Points table after day 23

There won’t be any change in position in the points table of Skyesports Valorant League 2021 after today’s Valorant series. Kolkata Tridents will now be holding the same points as Punjab Pinnacles, now with one less played than the latter.

Points Table after day 23 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021 (Image from Skyesports Youtube)