Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 21: Hyderabad Nawabs beat Delhi Dragons 2-1

In the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 21 held today, Hyderabad Nawabs faced Delhi Dragons in a three-map series and beat them 2-1. The two points secured today brought Hyderabad one point away from Delhi Dragon in second place in the points table, though the southern team has played one match less.

Hyderabad Nawabs gets back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Delhi Dragons in AMD Ryzen Skyesports League 2021 Powered by WD Black! Here's the points table at the end of day 21@skyesportsindia #YehHaiEsportsLeague #SkyesportsLeague2021 pic.twitter.com/aFk9SHfk36 — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) April 29, 2021

Following the map veto process, the Valorant maps chosen for the series today were:

Ascent

Bind

Haven

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 map selection on Day 21 (Image via Skyesports Twitter)

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 21 match recap

Map 1: Ascent

It was a complete stomp by Hyderabad as they won the first map 13-1, as Delhi managed to win only the third round. All of Dragons’ pushes were stopped by the Nawabs as they masterfully held angles in a calm manner, displaying excellent aim and spray control.

Result from map 1 of this Skyesports Valorant League 2021 matchup (Image via Skyesports Twitter)

Map 2: Bind

Following the stomp in map 1, Delhi brought some pro players into their squad for the rest of the day. It made Hyderabad work a lot harder for their victory, but they managed to win the map 13-9.

Result from map 2 of this Skyesports Valorant League 2021 matchup (Image via Skyesports Twitter)

Hyderabad’s Vibhor and Euphoriaaa were effective with their Raze and Jett, respectively, even though Delhi’s BadmaN topped the kill chart with 21 kills with Omen.

Map 3: Haven

Map 3 saw a stomp just like the first one, but this time it was the other way around. Dragons ended the first half with a score of 10-2 thanks to their attackers before sealing the map 13-3.

Delhi’s sMx, BadmaN, and Rawfiul topped the kill chart with their Sova, Cypher, and Jett, respectively.

Result from map 3 of this Skyesports Valorant League 2021 matchup (Image via Skyesports Twitter)

Points table after day 21

Following the 2-1 series win for Hyderabad Nawabs today, there were no changes in the points table in terms of the positions of teams. Notably, the Nawabs are just one point behind Delhi, with a game in hand.

Points table afterDay 22 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 (Image via Skyesports Twitter)

Tomorrow, on Day 22 of the Skyesports Valorant League, Punjab Pinnacles will face off against Chennai Clutchers.