Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 35: Hyderabad Nawabs clean sweeps Chennai Clutchers

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 witnessed Hyderabad Nawab’s dominant 3-0 victory over Chennai Clutchers on day 35. After being surpassed by the Delhi Dragons in the points table yesterday, this 3-0 win has immense significance in the Skyesports Valorant League 2021.

With 2.5 points secured today, Hyderabad Nawabs will climb back to third position in the points table. However, Chennai Clutchers have yet to win a series in the tournament and remain at the bottom of the table with zero points against their name.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021: Day 35 match recap

The three Valorant maps that were selected for today’s series between Hyderabad Nawabs and Chennai Clutchers following the map veto process were:

Split

Ascent

Bind

Game 1: Split

Skyesports Valorant League 2021: Day 35 map one result (Image from Skyesports)

The first map saw Hyderabad Nawab’s all-around performance as a team. They shut down Chennai Clutchers’ pushes time and again to end the first half with 9-3. Hyderabad did not take long to seal the game in their favor. The first map of the day ended with a score of 13-5 in favor of Hyderabad.

Game 2: Ascent

Skyesports Valorant League 2021: Day 35 map two results (Image from Skyesports)

The second map saw Hyderabad Nawab’s strength in team play once again. Chennai Clutchers looked baffled as Hyderabad’s players executed site rushes to perfection. Hyderabad's rite2ace topped the kill chart with 18 kills on Sova. Sway, Amaterasu, hellff, and Marzil also served vital roles in the dominant 13-3 victory.

Game 3: Bind

Skyesports Valorant League 2021: Day 35 map three results (Image from Skyesports)

The third map was an opportunity for Chennai Clutchers to deny Hyderabad a bonus point. But, to their utter dismay, Hyderabad Nawabs did not concede a single round to them in their third Valorant game of the day.

The score stood at 13-0, and Hyderabad Nawabs snagged 2.5 points home with a 3-0 series win today. Hyderabad’s Amaterasu on Phoenix topped the kill chart of the third map with 18 kills.