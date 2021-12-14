Snowball Fight to return to Valorant this holiday season on popular demand by fans

Winter is incomplete in Valorant without the Snowball Fight game mode, and players are getting exactly that after a voting poll was made to bring back one fan-favorite game mode this holiday season.

Valorant, in general, has four main game modes to offer whenever any player is welcomed to the starting screen of the game. These games namely being, Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, and Deathmatch. Valorant also provides the players with a custom game option to host their private matches and enjoy them with their friends.

However, all these four game modes are usually present throughout the year and make the game feel bland at times. To tackle that, Valorant has three other limited-time events, called Escalation, Replication, and Snowball Fight, which have their own set of rules and makes gives players more options to enjoy the game in their way.

Snowball Fight is coming back to Valorant match pool

The Snowball Fight game mode has made appearances before in Valorant previously, and this year it is making a return yet again.

The limited-time event game mode follows similar gameplay to a traditional Deathmatch. However, it brings a unique twist to the game mode overall. Players are provided with a special launcher that shoots one snowball every reload.

However, if that snowball hits an opponent, it deals enough damage to insta-kill someone. This snowball launcher literally feels like a pocket operator that shoots only one bullet at every reload.

To balance the limited-time game format, the snowball travel time has been slowed slightly compared to conventional bullets, and all agents have had their skills removed just like in a Deathmatch.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Escalation, Replication, or Snowball Fight? Which one are you wanting for the holidays? Vote now and we’ll bring the winning mode next week on December 13th. Escalation, Replication, or Snowball Fight? Which one are you wanting for the holidays? Vote now and we’ll bring the winning mode next week on December 13th. https://t.co/w1wLGIzIQp Deck the halls with snowballs and mollies. You voted and we listened. This winter wonder of a game mode is live now until January 11, 2022. Thank you to everyone who voted in our Twitter poll. twitter.com/playvalorant/s… Deck the halls with snowballs and mollies. You voted and we listened. This winter wonder of a game mode is live now until January 11, 2022. Thank you to everyone who voted in our Twitter poll. twitter.com/playvalorant/s… https://t.co/Or27jAZntu

Players are granted ability drops such as snowball ricochet, snowball size increase, quick movement speed, higher leap height, and an increase in the snowball launcher's firing rate to make the event more enjoyable.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Snowball Fight game mode is now available in Valorant and will be enjoying its stay next year until January 11. So for the players who didn’t enjoy the before and want to jump right in.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar