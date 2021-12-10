"Snowball fight, replication, or escalation?" Valorant players get to choose which mode they want this holiday season

Valorant is hosting a vote on Twitter where the players get to weigh in to decide which mode will be returning for this holiday season. This is an interesting little event to get the Valorant community involved in what they are going to get with the next update as a playable mode.

Other than Deathmatch, Valorant has three primary modes for the players to queue in. Unrated and Competitive are full-length matches where the first team to 13 points wins. Spike Rush is a shorter format of that. Players don't need to buy and everyone has the same gun in a round. The first to 4 rounds wins.

In Deathmatch, fourteen players fight each other, where they respawn at death. The first to forty kills or the one who has the most number of kills at the end of 9 minutes wins. This mode is basically used for warmup and sharpening gunplay skills.

Valorant further introduced another casual mode that includes different kinds of intriguing matches for players to have fun. This mode rotates with each new update, essentially keeping things fresh for the Valorant players.

Escalation, Replication, or Snowball Fight: What will Valorant players decide for Christmas

Valorant's vote has three options for the players to choose from - Escalation, Replication, and Snowball Fight. The one that gets the most votes will be returning as the mode for the holiday season.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Escalation, Replication, or Snowball Fight? Which one are you wanting for the holidays? Vote now and we’ll bring the winning mode next week on December 13th. Escalation, Replication, or Snowball Fight? Which one are you wanting for the holidays? Vote now and we’ll bring the winning mode next week on December 13th. https://t.co/w1wLGIzIQp

Escalation

Escalation is a 5v5 team deathmatch where Valorant players will kill and cycle through different weapons and abilities, advancing together as a team. The first team to finish level 12 or the one who is the furthest along in the progression bar at the end of ten minutes wins.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Show your skill with every weapon in the new Escalation game mode, playable tomorrow. Show your skill with every weapon in the new Escalation game mode, playable tomorrow. https://t.co/Odv6PA6rNQ

Each level, similar to Spike Rush, has a specific gun or ability for players to progress through. Players accrue points through killing the opponent.

Snowball Fight

Snowball Fight is also a 5v5 team death matchmode. In this one, the first team to get fifty kills wins. Players only have a special snow-ball launcher to shoot with.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Season's beatings!



Chill out with the new limited time Snowball Fight mode, playable now through the 29th. Skate into your first match today and unlock the Snowbro Gun Buddy for free. Season's beatings!Chill out with the new limited time Snowball Fight mode, playable now through the 29th. Skate into your first match today and unlock the Snowbro Gun Buddy for free. https://t.co/XuhZS9FeGq

Special abilities are dropped from temporary rinks at certain intervals in different parts of the map. The abilities include letting snowballs ricochet, increasing the size of the snowball, faster movement speed, maximum jump height and increasing the rate of fire.

Replication

Replication is a 5v5 Best of 9 mode similar to Spike Rush. The unique nature of this mode is that all the five players in a team are the same agent. During agent selection, players vote for the agent they want to pick, and the game randomly selects one.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Gear up for VALORANT's newest game mode, Replication. Coming soon. Gear up for VALORANT's newest game mode, Replication. Coming soon. https://t.co/XSJ00GdUNz

The objective remains the same - that is to plant or defuse the spike or kill all the enemies. This one opens up the possibility of real fun gameplay as multiple numbers of the same agents usually mean chaos.

The votes are coming in fast (Image via Valorant)

To vote, Valorant players can go to the official Valorant Twitter handle. Players will see the latest tweet describing the vote there. At the time of writing, Snowball Fight is in a huge lead with 52.2% while Replication has 26.2% and Escalation has 21.6%. It seems like the players want the snow-themed mode to return for Christmas.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider