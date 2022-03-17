×
South Built Esports vs Full Sense: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-D Prediction

Previewing South Built Esports and Full Sense in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers(Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 17, 2022 02:14 PM IST
Feature

South Built Esports is ready to face Full Sense in the final game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage Day-2. The two teams will meet each other in a best-of-three series today.

The match winner will face Velocity Gaming in the Winner's game on March 20. At the same time, the loser will compete against Oblivion Force to stay in the competition.

Halfway done!Match 1: @boomesportsid 2 - 0 No NamersMatch 2: @pprxteam 2 - 0 @FANCYUTD Match 3: @XERXIAESPORTS vs @onic_esports | LIVE NOW!Match 4: @SouthBuilt vs @fullsense_gg 📺: twitch.tv/valorantesport… | #VCTAPACChallengers https://t.co/HWi0zyenMS

South Built Esports and Full Sense: Who will start their VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers campaign with a victory?

South Built Esports qualified for the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers after becoming the champions of the Philippines Challengers. However, Full Sense started their campaign with Play-Ins and defeated Team Big Baam and Action PH to make their way through to the Group-Stage.

Prediction

Considering the current form and firepower, Full Sense are the favorites to win the series tonight. The Thai side have proved themselves from time to time with their strategic display. Moreover, the team has the experience of playing on the big stage, which will surely help them in today's tie.

ชื่นใจ#VCTAPACChallengers #VCTAPAC #VCT https://t.co/hmIcGS6co9

However, South Built Esports has performed exceptionally well in the Philippines Challengers. They are determined to replicate the same against Full Sense tonight as well. The mechanical prowess of the team can be instrumental in today's tie as well.

FROM THE BOTTOM OF GROUPSTAGE TO GRAND CHAMPIONS!!!We are your VCT STAGE 1 - Philippines Champion!Thank you to all the fans that supported us throughout this tournament, this one is for you guys!#BuiltDifferent #ForGlory #Chronos https://t.co/n3IAi9Loxo

Head-to-heads

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in any official event. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in their first matchup.

Recent results

South Built Esports has lost just one of their last five games, whereas Full Sense have lost two.

South Built Esports and Full Sense recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Potential lineup

South Built Esports

  • Philip "flippy" Marique
  • Frederico "PapiChulo" Evangelista
  • Johnty "JA" Arone
  • Azis "azys" Nandang
  • Chris "Pro" Martir

Full Sense

  • Thanaphat "THEE" Limpaphan
  • Kititkawin "PTC" Rattanasukol
  • Elamrahim "LAMMYSNAX" Khanpathan
  • Chanitpak "ChAlalala" Suwanaprateep
  • Chanawin "JohnOlsen" Nakchain

When & where to watch

Valorant fans can watch the match between South Built Esports and Full Sense in the VCT APAC Stage 1 Challengers Play-Ins on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 17 from 6 PM IST.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
