South Built Esports vs Full Sense: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-D Prediction

South Built Esports is ready to face Full Sense in the final game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage Day-2. The two teams will meet each other in a best-of-three series today.

The match winner will face Velocity Gaming in the Winner's game on March 20. At the same time, the loser will compete against Oblivion Force to stay in the competition.

South Built Esports and Full Sense: Who will start their VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers campaign with a victory?

South Built Esports qualified for the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers after becoming the champions of the Philippines Challengers. However, Full Sense started their campaign with Play-Ins and defeated Team Big Baam and Action PH to make their way through to the Group-Stage.

Prediction

Considering the current form and firepower, Full Sense are the favorites to win the series tonight. The Thai side have proved themselves from time to time with their strategic display. Moreover, the team has the experience of playing on the big stage, which will surely help them in today's tie.

However, South Built Esports has performed exceptionally well in the Philippines Challengers. They are determined to replicate the same against Full Sense tonight as well. The mechanical prowess of the team can be instrumental in today's tie as well.

Head-to-heads

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in any official event. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in their first matchup.

Recent results

South Built Esports has lost just one of their last five games, whereas Full Sense have lost two.

South Built Esports and Full Sense recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

South Built Esports

Philip "flippy" Marique

Frederico "PapiChulo" Evangelista

Johnty "JA" Arone

Azis "azys" Nandang

Chris "Pro" Martir

Full Sense

Thanaphat "THEE" Limpaphan

Kititkawin "PTC" Rattanasukol

Elamrahim "LAMMYSNAX" Khanpathan

Chanitpak "ChAlalala" Suwanaprateep

Chanawin "JohnOlsen" Nakchain

When & where to watch

Valorant fans can watch the match between South Built Esports and Full Sense in the VCT APAC Stage 1 Challengers Play-Ins on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 17 from 6 PM IST.

