stax Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

In 2023, Valorant started off with a bang as it held one of its biggest events yet i.e. LOCK//IN. The tournament saw all thirty franchised teams and two Chinese teams go head-to-head in a single elimination bracket. Eventually, it was EMEA's Fnatic that came out on top of the tournament, making it their first trophy win.

As we head forward, these franchised teams will now be competing in their own regional leagues. Here, the teams will be fighting for their slot in Masters Tokyo.

The VCT Pacific League will be held in Seoul, South Korea from March 25 onwards. There are a number of players that are worth keeping an eye on during these matches. One of them is stax.

Valorant settings utilized by DRX's stax

Kim "stax" Gu-taek is an esports player from South Korea, currently playing for the team DRX. He has mainly fulfilled the role of an Initiator for his team but has also very recently played as Valorant's newest Controller Harbor when needed.

stax has been with DRX (previously known as Vision Strikers) ever since the beginning of Valorant. They were able to quickly dominate their region and stayed at the top for a very long time.

However, it took a while to reach the level of caliber that was expected from them on the international stage. That changed in 2022 during Valorant Champions in Istanbul. DRX proved that they were the team to fear and finished third.

stax is the glue that holds the team together. He is insanely talented with his aim and has had multiple magical moments during every series. Going through his settings is a great way for aspiring players to be dominant and consistent in Valorant

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.42

eDPI: 168

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 5

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: X

Use/Equip Ability 2: C

Use/Equip Ability 3: V

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): 4

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546S

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro Black

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-9900k

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

stax and his team will be playing in the upcoming VCT Pacific League. Their first match will be against Japan's ZETA DIVISION.

