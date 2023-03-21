stax Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

In 2023, Valorant started off with a bang as it held one of its biggest events yet i.e. LOCK//IN. The tournament saw all thirty franchised teams and two Chinese teams go head-to-head in a single elimination bracket. Eventually, it was EMEA's Fnatic that came out on top of the tournament, making it their first trophy win.
As we head forward, these franchised teams will now be competing in their own regional leagues. Here, the teams will be fighting for their slot in Masters Tokyo.
The VCT Pacific League will be held in Seoul, South Korea from March 25 onwards. There are a number of players that are worth keeping an eye on during these matches. One of them is stax.
Valorant settings utilized by DRX's stax
Kim "stax" Gu-taek is an esports player from South Korea, currently playing for the team DRX. He has mainly fulfilled the role of an Initiator for his team but has also very recently played as Valorant's newest Controller Harbor when needed.
stax has been with DRX (previously known as Vision Strikers) ever since the beginning of Valorant. They were able to quickly dominate their region and stayed at the top for a very long time.
However, it took a while to reach the level of caliber that was expected from them on the international stage. That changed in 2022 during Valorant Champions in Istanbul. DRX proved that they were the team to fear and finished third.
stax is the glue that holds the team together. He is insanely talented with his aim and has had multiple magical moments during every series. Going through his settings is a great way for aspiring players to be dominant and consistent in Valorant
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.42
- eDPI: 168
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 5
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: X
- Use/Equip Ability 2: C
- Use/Equip Ability 3: V
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): 4
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546S
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro Black
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-9900k
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
stax and his team will be playing in the upcoming VCT Pacific League. Their first match will be against Japan's ZETA DIVISION.