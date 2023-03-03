stellar Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a popular first-person shooter game that has gained a massive following in the esports scene since its release in June 2020. One of the most critical aspects of the game is the players' settings, including crosshair, configuration, keybinds, and sensitivity.

Brenden 'stellar' McGrath is a professional Valorant player from the United States, currently playing for 100 Thieves. Due to his expertise in the game, many other players often seek out his settings to improve their gameplay.

In this article, we'll look closer at stellar's Valorant settings and provide insights on how players can optimize their settings to enhance their gameplay.

Stellar's Gear and Settings in Valorant

Mouse

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.3

0.3 eDPI: 240

240 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Color: Cyan

Cyan Crosshair Color: #00FFFF

#00FFFF Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot: Off

Off Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 2

2 The Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 The Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability: 1 C

1 C Use/Equip Ability: 2 Q

2 Q quip Ability: 3 E

3 E and finally, Use/Equip Ability: X

Map

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Fixed Orientation: Always the Same

Always the Same Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Off Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

1280x960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method : Fill

: Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Details about his preferred graphics quality remain unknown.

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

ZOWIE XL2546 Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Logitech G Pro X Superlight White Keyboard: Ducky One 3 TKL Matcha

Ducky One 3 TKL Matcha Headset: HyperX Cloud II

HyperX Cloud II Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

In Valorant, it's crucial to understand that every player's preferred settings may vary. What may be effective for one player may not yield the same results for another. Players should experiment with different settings to find what works best for them. It's also worth considering how different resolutions and monitor sizes impact settings and adjustments may be necessary for different setups.

In addition to crosshair settings, players should pay attention to their configuration settings. This includes graphics settings, which can impact performance, and audio settings, which can impact in-game awareness. Customizing configuration settings according to personal preferences and hardware specifications is important for achieving the best possible gameplay experience in Valorant.

Keybinds are also critical to gameplay, allowing players to access their abilities and weapons quickly. Some players prefer using the keyboard for abilities, while others prefer using the mouse keys. Players must experiment with different keybinds and identify the best ones for their playstyle.

Finally, the sensitivity settings in Valorant are critical as they can impact a player's accuracy and movement. However, finding a sensitivity setting that enables accurate aiming while allowing quick turns is important.

Overall, stellar's Valorant settings may be a helpful reference point for players looking to improve their gameplay. It's crucial to remember that individual preferences regarding settings may differ significantly. What may work for one player may not necessarily work for another.

