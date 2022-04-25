Valorant Mobile gameplay leaked: What can players expect from the portable version?

The mobile version of Valorant is one of the most hyped games that fans are excited about in 2022 and the leaks surrounding it have already surfaced.

In the latest leak, an entire gameplay session has been shared online showing its new features. From the looks of it, the game looks fairly similar to that of the main PC version, and functions the same too.

This article will study the leaked footage in detail and give an approximation of what players can expect from the shooter’s mobile version.

Valorant Mobile gameplay leaked ahead of its release in 2022

The leaked footage is in Mandarin seems to have surfaced from China. The name of the leaker remains unknown, however, the gameplay seems legitimate.

The buy menu in Valorant Mobile (Image via Riot Games)

In the beginning of the clip, the leaker shows the "Buy" menu in the mobile version, demonstrating an uncanny resemblance to the PC version. The first row of the menu holds the secondary weapons, followed by primary weapons.

ValorLeaks | Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks Although Mobile is in testing right now, remember that there will be future beta where they could be doing an invite system. It does not look like there will be crossplay. | #VALORANT Although Mobile is in testing right now, remember that there will be future beta where they could be doing an invite system. It does not look like there will be crossplay. | #VALORANT https://t.co/R4yUZyAk2x

While the version keeps these weapons in coloumn form, the mobile version follows a horizontal arrangement. On the the right hand side, armors are present at the same location as the main version and also has weapon details panels.

As seen from the leaks, the weapon prices have also been revealed and are as follows:

Secondary weapons:

Classic: Free

Free Shorty: 150 Creds

150 Creds Frenzy: 450 Creds

450 Creds Ghost: 500 Creds

500 Creds Sherrif: 800 Creds

SMGs:

Stinger: 950 Creds

950 Creds Spectre: 1600 Creds

Shotguns:

Bucky: 850 Creds

850 Creds Judge: 1850 Creds

Assault Rifles:

Bulldog: 2050 Creds

2050 Creds Guardian: 2250 Creds

2250 Creds Phantom: 2900 Creds

2900 Creds Vandal: 2900 Creds

Snipers:

Marshall: 950 Creds

950 Creds Operator: 4700 Creds

LMGs:

Ares: 1550 Creds

1550 Creds Odin: 3200 Creds

Protection:

Light Armor: 400 Creds

400 Creds Heavy Armor: 1000 Creds

Gameplay of Valorant Mobile

Ghost sound the same as in Valorant PC (Image via Riot Games)

The next part of the video shows the gameplay aspect of the mobile port and seems to follow the control scheme of other mobile games with on-screen joysticks and buttons. This control scheme is completely customizable and players can set their own layout as well.

The weapons also sound the same as the main version, however, the recoil seems to have stepped down slightly. However, that cannot be confirmed until Valorant Mobile is shipped globally and players get their hands on it.

Added footstep HUD in Valorant Mobile (Image via Riot Games)

Another thing that should be taken note of is the addition of HUD, which translates to showing footsteps on-screen. This feature is not available on the PC version for competitive reasons, however, it manages to make its way into the portable version.

Jett ultimate also has an added display HUD (Image via Riot Games)

Jett’s Ultimate looks similar to the PC version and functions the same as well. The mobile version has also introduced a HUD that indicates how many knives are left on player’s hand.

Moreover, her abilities like dash and other abilities also seem to work the same as well. As for balancing, the mobile version can follow its own meta and might not be the same as that of the PC version.

The leaked footage also features the map Bind. Throughout the clip, it is noticeable that the teleporters are functioning quite well. The clips also runs fairly smoothly, indicating good optimization of the mobile port.

