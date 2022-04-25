Valorant Mobile gameplay leaked: What can players expect from the portable version?

The mobile version of Valorant is one of the most hyped games that fans are excited about in 2022 and the leaks surrounding it have already surfaced.
In the latest leak, an entire gameplay session has been shared online showing its new features. From the looks of it, the game looks fairly similar to that of the main PC version, and functions the same too.
This article will study the leaked footage in detail and give an approximation of what players can expect from the shooter’s mobile version.
Valorant Mobile gameplay leaked ahead of its release in 2022
The leaked footage is in Mandarin seems to have surfaced from China. The name of the leaker remains unknown, however, the gameplay seems legitimate.
In the beginning of the clip, the leaker shows the "Buy" menu in the mobile version, demonstrating an uncanny resemblance to the PC version. The first row of the menu holds the secondary weapons, followed by primary weapons.
While the version keeps these weapons in coloumn form, the mobile version follows a horizontal arrangement. On the the right hand side, armors are present at the same location as the main version and also has weapon details panels.
As seen from the leaks, the weapon prices have also been revealed and are as follows:
Secondary weapons:
- Classic: Free
- Shorty: 150 Creds
- Frenzy: 450 Creds
- Ghost: 500 Creds
- Sherrif: 800 Creds
SMGs:
- Stinger: 950 Creds
- Spectre: 1600 Creds
Shotguns:
- Bucky: 850 Creds
- Judge: 1850 Creds
Assault Rifles:
- Bulldog: 2050 Creds
- Guardian: 2250 Creds
- Phantom: 2900 Creds
- Vandal: 2900 Creds
Snipers:
- Marshall: 950 Creds
- Operator: 4700 Creds
LMGs:
- Ares: 1550 Creds
- Odin: 3200 Creds
Protection:
- Light Armor: 400 Creds
- Heavy Armor: 1000 Creds
Gameplay of Valorant Mobile
The next part of the video shows the gameplay aspect of the mobile port and seems to follow the control scheme of other mobile games with on-screen joysticks and buttons. This control scheme is completely customizable and players can set their own layout as well.
The weapons also sound the same as the main version, however, the recoil seems to have stepped down slightly. However, that cannot be confirmed until Valorant Mobile is shipped globally and players get their hands on it.
Another thing that should be taken note of is the addition of HUD, which translates to showing footsteps on-screen. This feature is not available on the PC version for competitive reasons, however, it manages to make its way into the portable version.
Jett’s Ultimate looks similar to the PC version and functions the same as well. The mobile version has also introduced a HUD that indicates how many knives are left on player’s hand.
Moreover, her abilities like dash and other abilities also seem to work the same as well. As for balancing, the mobile version can follow its own meta and might not be the same as that of the PC version.
The leaked footage also features the map Bind. Throughout the clip, it is noticeable that the teleporters are functioning quite well. The clips also runs fairly smoothly, indicating good optimization of the mobile port.