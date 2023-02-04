Stewie2k Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter, where out-aiming your opponents is the central focus. There are Agent-specific abilities to help you fulfill this objective, but at the end of the day, the most precise aim will win out.

All players have preferences regarding how they want their crosshairs to look or how sensitive they want their crosshairs to be to their mouse movements. However, it can be a bit confusing to figure out how changing a particular setting in the menu will reflect in the game.

Jake "Stewie2k" Yip is a CS:GO major winner and is currently a Valorant content creator for Evil Geniuses. He is known for his entry-fragging prowess and ability to make unexpected plays happen as the IGL.

If your playstyle matches his, or you want to test different settings and crosshairs to see what works best for you, here are all of Stewie2k's preferred Valorant settings.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by CS:GO major winner Stewie2k in 2023

Stewie2k Yip is a CS:GO veteran and is one of only five Americans to have won a Major in the game. He did so with his Cloud9 teammates in 2018. Stewie2k is known for his exceptional aim and ability to shape the match's pace with his out-of-the-box plays.

Stewie2k streams Valorant regularly on Twitch and have over 1.2 million followers. He competed in the Open Qualifiers of the North American Valorant Challengers League alongside Matthew "WARDELL" Yu, Braxton "brax" Pierce, and others as The Nation but failed to make it into the main event by a small margin.

The following sections contain all the information you need about Stewie2k's Valorant settings, from his crosshair settings to the peripherals used by him.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.61

eDPI: 244

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.2

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Crosshair Color: #00FFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 5

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 4

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: Mouse 5

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Always the Same

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

Keyboard: Logitech G512

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC specifications

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

Both beginners and more seasoned players can look at these settings if they are confused about a particular aspect of their gameplay and unsure what will fix it. Adopting the settings of pro players can be helpful, but you might need to fine-tune them before you start dominating your ranked games.

