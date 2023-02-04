Stewie2k Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter, where out-aiming your opponents is the central focus. There are Agent-specific abilities to help you fulfill this objective, but at the end of the day, the most precise aim will win out.
All players have preferences regarding how they want their crosshairs to look or how sensitive they want their crosshairs to be to their mouse movements. However, it can be a bit confusing to figure out how changing a particular setting in the menu will reflect in the game.
Jake "Stewie2k" Yip is a CS:GO major winner and is currently a Valorant content creator for Evil Geniuses. He is known for his entry-fragging prowess and ability to make unexpected plays happen as the IGL.
If your playstyle matches his, or you want to test different settings and crosshairs to see what works best for you, here are all of Stewie2k's preferred Valorant settings.
Valorant settings and peripherals used by CS:GO major winner Stewie2k in 2023
Stewie2k Yip is a CS:GO veteran and is one of only five Americans to have won a Major in the game. He did so with his Cloud9 teammates in 2018. Stewie2k is known for his exceptional aim and ability to shape the match's pace with his out-of-the-box plays.
Stewie2k streams Valorant regularly on Twitch and have over 1.2 million followers. He competed in the Open Qualifiers of the North American Valorant Challengers League alongside Matthew "WARDELL" Yu, Braxton "brax" Pierce, and others as The Nation but failed to make it into the main event by a small margin.
The following sections contain all the information you need about Stewie2k's Valorant settings, from his crosshair settings to the peripherals used by him.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.61
- eDPI: 244
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.2
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 5
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 4
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: Mouse 5
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Always the Same
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
- Keyboard: Logitech G512
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC specifications
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
Both beginners and more seasoned players can look at these settings if they are confused about a particular aspect of their gameplay and unsure what will fix it. Adopting the settings of pro players can be helpful, but you might need to fine-tune them before you start dominating your ranked games.