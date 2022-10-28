Sushiboys Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Panyawat "sushiboys" Subsiriroj is a professional Valorant player from Thailand who is currently competing for Talon Esports. Previously, sushiboys played for esports side XERXIA and had accrued several wins to his name. Despite only entering the professional scene in 2020, this Thai player quickly rose to the top of his league by delivering consistent performances across tournaments.

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter where two teams of five players each compete using "Agents" with unique powers and utilities. These Agents are divided into roles - Duelists, Sentinels, Initiators, and Controllers - and each of these roles has its responsibilities within the match.

The game has an evergrowing esports scene and recently finished its second-ever world championship event called the "Champions" with a prize pool of $1 million. Sushiboys along with his previous team XERXIA competed in the event and demonstrated impressive performances throughout.

This article takes a closer look into the renowned professional player sushiboys' in-game Valorant settings.

Everything to know about sushiboys' Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

Sushiboys' performance this year have been impressive. With his previous team XERXIA, he won the VCT 2022: Thailand Stage 1 Challengers with a score of 3-1 against Made in Thailand. Consecutively, they also won VCT 2022: Thailand Stage 2 Challengers against FW Esports with a final scoreline of 3-1.

This versatile player can fulfill a variety of roles throughout Valorant. He plays the Duelist role with Jett and Raze, Initiator role as Breach and Sova, and Sentinels like Cypher and Killjoy.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.37

eDPI: 296

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 5

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: Om

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: FXAA

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR

Keyboard: Glorious GMMK Pro

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

These are all the settings that sushiboys uses in Valorant to establish sheer dominance in his matches.

Sushiboys recently made headlines as he joined Talon Esports. Notably, his previous employers XERXIA didn't make it as a franchised team under Valorant's Partnership program and were left out of VCT 2023.

