Sushiboys Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Panyawat "sushiboys" Subsiriroj is a professional Valorant player from Thailand who is currently competing for Talon Esports. Previously, sushiboys played for esports side XERXIA and had accrued several wins to his name. Despite only entering the professional scene in 2020, this Thai player quickly rose to the top of his league by delivering consistent performances across tournaments.
Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter where two teams of five players each compete using "Agents" with unique powers and utilities. These Agents are divided into roles - Duelists, Sentinels, Initiators, and Controllers - and each of these roles has its responsibilities within the match.
The game has an evergrowing esports scene and recently finished its second-ever world championship event called the "Champions" with a prize pool of $1 million. Sushiboys along with his previous team XERXIA competed in the event and demonstrated impressive performances throughout.
This article takes a closer look into the renowned professional player sushiboys' in-game Valorant settings.
Everything to know about sushiboys' Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
Sushiboys' performance this year have been impressive. With his previous team XERXIA, he won the VCT 2022: Thailand Stage 1 Challengers with a score of 3-1 against Made in Thailand. Consecutively, they also won VCT 2022: Thailand Stage 2 Challengers against FW Esports with a final scoreline of 3-1.
This versatile player can fulfill a variety of roles throughout Valorant. He plays the Duelist role with Jett and Raze, Initiator role as Breach and Sova, and Sentinels like Cypher and Killjoy.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.37
- eDPI: 296
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 5
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Om
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: FXAA
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR
- Keyboard: Glorious GMMK Pro
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
These are all the settings that sushiboys uses in Valorant to establish sheer dominance in his matches.
Sushiboys recently made headlines as he joined Talon Esports. Notably, his previous employers XERXIA didn't make it as a franchised team under Valorant's Partnership program and were left out of VCT 2023.