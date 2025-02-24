T1 makes a series of achievements on its road to playoffs at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025

On February 25, 2025, T1 defeated DRX to secure a playoff spot at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025. This marks an iconic day for the Pacific team. Not only has T1 secured a place in the playoffs at the Masters level, but also marked its first win over DRX. This was a noteworthy victory, given that it was the first time two Korean teams clashed against each other at an international event.

The victory at the Swiss Stage has successfully cemented T1 as one of the best teams in VCT Masters Bangkok 2025.

T1 defeats DRX and secures playoffs at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025, both for the very first time

T1 and DRX have clashed numerous times. In fact, during this VCT season alone, the teams have met thrice. Notably, DRX had remained undefeated against its arch-rivals until today.

This time around, T1 turned the tide and secured a 2-0 victory against DRX, winning Fracture and Pearl back-to-back. Star players Meteor and iZu stacked up the numbers in terms of eliminations. Coupled with that, BuZZ put up an impressive performance as Raze and Neon while Sylvan and Stax excelled as support players.

Overall, the entire team showed up to secure this vital victory. The result puts DRX out of the competition and T1 into the playoffs. This is yet another important moment, as the latter has never made it to a Masters-level Playoff stage before.

Standout performer Meteor picked Vyse on Fracture, a choice that initially left fans perplexed. However, he would go on to amass 28 kills and top the lobby charts. On the other hand, BuZz accrued nine first-bloods as Raze, cementing himself as an adept Duelist.

On Pearl, iZu picked Yoru and wreaked havoc, posting 20 eliminations and topping the frag chart. T1's dominant performance on Pearl secured a 13-4 win at VCT Masters Bangkok 2025.

With this result, the team is poised to face the likes of Team Vitality, G2 Esports, and EDward Gaming, with the Chinese team being its next opponent. Losing would mean dropping down to the lower bracket where a team gets one more chance to stay in the competition.

